Programme of Italian films for Cork and Dublin 

N.I.C.E Italian Film Festival brings a programme of contemporary Italian cinema to Cork and Dublin in the coming weeks.
Running at the Gate Cinema in Cork (April 20 – 23) and in the Light House Cinema in Dublin (April 28 - May 1), highlights include La Stranezza, a biographical take on the life of author Luigi Pirandello.
The eight films showing at the Gate in Cork from Thursday to Sunday are:
, 6.30pm
, 8.30pm
, 6.15pm
, 8.30pm
, 6.15pm
, 8.30pm
- For further details, see https://www.nicefestival.org/nice-festival-irlanda/