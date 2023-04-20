Programme of Italian films for Cork and Dublin 

The NICE Italian Film festival begins in Cork on April 20 
Programme of Italian films for Cork and Dublin 

A scene from Anima Bella, showing at the Gate Cinema in Cork on Saturday. 

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 12:55
Des O’Driscoll

N.I.C.E Italian Film Festival brings a programme of contemporary Italian cinema to Cork and Dublin in the coming weeks. 

Running at the Gate Cinema in Cork (April 20 – 23) and in the Light House Cinema in Dublin (April 28 - May 1), highlights include La Stranezza, a biographical take on the life of author Luigi Pirandello.

The eight films showing at the Gate in Cork from Thursday to Sunday are:

THURSDAY 20th 

 E noi come stronzi rimanemmo a guardare, 6.30pm 

FRIDAY

Io e Spotty, 8.30pm 

A scene from io Spotty. 
A scene from io Spotty. 

SATURDAY

Anima Bella, 4pm
Dante, 6.15pm
La Cena Perfetta, 8.30pm

SUNDAY 

Amanda, 4pm
La prima Regola, 6.15pm
La Stranezza, 8.30pm

