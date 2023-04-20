Mulcahy family to receive Music Group prize at TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards

A family of renowned traditional musicians from Limerick are set to be celebrated at the upcoming TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards.

The Mulcahy family from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick will be presented with the Music Group Award at this year's Gradam Ceoil Awards. Known as the ‘Oscars of traditional music’, the annual event represents the crème de la crème of traditional music and song.

The Music Group Award was first introduced last year with father and daughters Mick, Louise and Michelle Mulcahy set to receive the 2023 prize. The Limerick family are successful solo musicians as well as being highly regarded as a trio.

Mick, who is father to Louise and Michelle, hails from Kilmainham, Co Kerry. The renowned traditional musician plays the accordion, melodeon and the concertina as well as being a composer and recording musician. With two solo albums, Mick was also a member of the Brosna Céilí band from Co Kerry.

Musical talent unsurprisingly runs in the family and by age five, daughter Louise was playing the tin whistle, before later moving over to the flute. By age 13, she began to play the uilleann pipes and is now a highly regarded musician in what is typically a male-dominant instrument. Michelle has also been playing the tin whistle since the age of five before moving to the button accordion, concertina, harp, fiddle, piano and melodeon.

In its 26th year, the Gradam Ceoil Awards also promise to be a night of great music with live performances from Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Fidelma, Aoife and Ciara Ní Bhriain, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Kaitlin Cullen-Verhaus and many more.

Mick O'Brien will be presented with the Ceoltóir award. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Other recipients on the night will include Mick O’Brien who is set to be awarded the highest accolade in Traditional Irish Music with the Ceoltóir/Musician award. The piper and tin whistle player has performed as a solo artist and with other musicians including the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Fiddler-player Méabh Smyth will receive the Young Musician award while Connemara native Síle Denvir will be presented with the Singer award.

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement will go to musician, lecturer and writer, Fintan Vallely. Maurice Lennon will receive the Composer award while the award for Outstanding Contribution will go to the renowned Irish musician and educator, Frank McArdle.

The awards will be hosted by TG4 presenter Páidí Ó Lionáird and broadcast live on TG4.

Recipients attending the launch of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil 2023 Awards in the irish World Academy of Music & Dance, UL Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

TG4 Gradam Ceoil 2023 recipients:

Ceoltóir /Musician – Mick O’Brien

Amhránaí /Singer – Síle Denvir

Ceoltóir Óg/Young Musician – Méabh Smyth

Gradam Saoil/Lifetime Achievement – Fintan Vallelly

Cumadóir / Composer – Maurice Lennon

Grúpa Ceoil/Music Group- Mick, Louise, Michelle Mulcahy

Gradam Comaoine/Outstanding Contribution – Frank McArdle

The live concert and awards show will take place at the University Concert Hall, Limerick, and will be broadcast live on TG4 at 9.30pm on Sunday, April 23.

Tickets for TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards are available via https://uch-tickets.uch.ie/