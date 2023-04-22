Radio Highlights: an incredible week for new Irish music on radio

M(h)aol and Farah Elle on RTÉ 2XM's Sessions from Oblivion; Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Cúan de Burca and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin on R na G's An Seisiún; New Music Dublin on Lyric FM
Some of the musical highlights on radio this coming week, clockwise: Farah Elle (top left), Roisín and Constance from M(h)aol (centre) on Sessions from Oblivion on 2XM; Doireann Ní Ghlacáin (top right), Cúan de Burca (bottom right) and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (bottom left) on R na G's An Seisiún

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra, R na G, 11am: This week, the programme focuses on the work of Gaeloideachas — the Gaelscoileanna — over the last 50 years.

EBU: Earth Day, LyricFM, 7pm: A concert from the Ecology Pavillion, London, with a programme of music by Max Richter including his The Four Seasons recomposed.

SUNDAY 

Musical Chairs, RTÉ Jr, 12pm: Daranijoh Sanni takes young listeners on a whistlestop tour through the music of The Dubliners.

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Reading Mary Lavelle: Kathy Rose O'Brien, the grand-niece of Limerick writer Kate O'Brien, reads from the once-banned tale of single Irish women in the sun — plus archival interviews.

An Seisiún, R na G, 7pm: Three incredible musical minds come together to write three new songs: Sean-nós singer, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin; multi-instrumentalist, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, and blues/jazz pianist, Cúán de Búrca.

New Music Dublin, Lyric FM, 7pm: Humanity's fragile relationship with nature explored in three performances by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra — Brett Dean's Testament empathises with Beethoven as he begins to go deaf; Kevin Volans’s Piano Concerto No. 4b features five midi pianos in surround sound; and Karen Power’s new commission inspired by a research trip to the South Pole.

MONDAY 

This Way Out, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 6.30pm: Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.

Fight Like Apes: 2006 2FM Session revisited after their recent reunions; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM
TUESDAY 

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Back into the Sessions Archive, for live in-studio performances from Schtum, in a 1994 Fanning Session; Fight Like Apes from Studio 8 in 2006; and Áine Cahill in 2016.

WEDNESDAY 

Ecolution,  RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Fifteen-year-old climate activist, Evie Kenny, returns with the radio show all about our environment, the climate crisis, and what we can do to change the world in which we live for the better.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: This week's edition includes live performances from Dublin noise-rockers M(h)aol and singer and songwriter Farah Elle; plus industry tips and tricks from Damien Dempsey.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Revisiting David Kitt's The Big Romance, released in 2001 — including a chat with the artist and tracks from the album.

THURSDAY 

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Vanessa Fielding and Catherine Joyce discuss their production of Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo at The Complex in Dublin — resetting the play in a modern Irish Traveller context.

Kidcast, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: A walk on the wild side: visiting the National Reptile Zoo, and BBC broadcaster, Colin Stafford Johnson, tells us about getting up-close and personal with big cats.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Highlights from singer and songwriter Father John Misty's gig at Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, last month.

FRIDAY 

R na G 50: Oíche san Abbey, R na G, 7pm: A live concert celebrating the best of the Munster Gaeltachtaí, live from the Abbey Hotel in Baile Mhuirne in Co Cork, presented by Sláine Ní Chathalláin.

