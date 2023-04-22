Radio Highlights: an incredible week for new Irish music on radio

This week, the programme focuses on the work of Gaeloideachas — the Gaelscoileanna — over the last 50 years.
A concert from the Ecology Pavillion, London, with a programme of music by Max Richter including his recomposed.
Daranijoh Sanni takes young listeners on a whistlestop tour through the music of The Dubliners.
Reading : Kathy Rose O'Brien, the grand-niece of Limerick writer Kate O'Brien, reads from the once-banned tale of single Irish women in the sun — plus archival interviews.
Three incredible musical minds come together to write three new songs: Sean-nós singer, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin; multi-instrumentalist, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, and blues/jazz pianist, Cúán de Búrca.
Humanity's fragile relationship with nature explored in three performances by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra — Brett Dean's empathises with Beethoven as he begins to go deaf; Kevin Volans’s features five midi pianos in surround sound; and Karen Power’s new commission inspired by a research trip to the South Pole.
Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.
Back into the Sessions Archive, for live in-studio performances from Schtum, in a 1994 Fanning Session; Fight Like Apes from Studio 8 in 2006; and Áine Cahill in 2016.
Fifteen-year-old climate activist, Evie Kenny, returns with the radio show all about our environment, the climate crisis, and what we can do to change the world in which we live for the better.
This week's edition includes live performances from Dublin noise-rockers M(h)aol and singer and songwriter Farah Elle; plus industry tips and tricks from Damien Dempsey.
Revisiting David Kitt's , released in 2001 — including a chat with the artist and tracks from the album.
Vanessa Fielding and Catherine Joyce discuss their production of Tennessee Williams' at The Complex in Dublin — resetting the play in a modern Irish Traveller context.
A walk on the wild side: visiting the National Reptile Zoo, and BBC broadcaster, Colin Stafford Johnson, tells us about getting up-close and personal with big cats.
Highlights from singer and songwriter Father John Misty's gig at Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, last month.
A live concert celebrating the best of the Munster Gaeltachtaí, live from the Abbey Hotel in Baile Mhuirne in Co Cork, presented by Sláine Ní Chathalláin.