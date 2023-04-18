Wait for it: Hit musical Hamilton is finally coming to Ireland

The multi-award-winning Hamilton is coming to Dublin next year with a nine-week season now confirmed for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. It is the first time the popular production will be performed in an Irish theatre.

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh said they were delighted to announce that the musical will play at the Dublin venue from Tuesday 17 September to Saturday 16 November.

An Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Hamilton opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses.

The musical has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

What time is it? SHOWTIME!



Coming to the greatest city in the world.#HamiltonUKTour arrives in Dublin, in September 2024 for 9 Weeks Only.



Tickets go on sale Friday 28 April at 9.00am through Ticketmaster. Don’t Throw Away Your Shot! pic.twitter.com/tkC7xxQ06V — Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (@BGETheatre) April 18, 2023

Ahead of the UK and Ireland tour, a brand new company is currently being assembled from over 3,000 hopeful artists with the cast soon to be announced.

According to reports, the Bord Gais Energy Theatre had been attempting to bring the popular musical to Ireland for some years.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, the production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany.

Hamilton is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Tickets are on sale 9am Friday, 28 April. See www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie