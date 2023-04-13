Colin Farrell to reprise role of Batman villain The Penguin in new spin-off show

The Penguin is billed as “the next chapter in the Batman saga” and comes from US director Matt Reeves.
Colin Farrell to reprise role of Batman villain The Penguin in new spin-off show

Colin Farrell to reprise role of Batman villain The Penguin in new spinoff show (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 07:38
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Batman villain The Penguin in a new spin-off series, it has been confirmed.

The Oscar-nominated actor appears in a new trailer for the Max original series in heavy prosthetics and covered in scars, declaring himself “the new kingpin of Gotham”.

The Penguin is billed as “the next chapter in the Batman saga” and comes from US director Matt Reeves.

It is due to take place after the events of 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, following the death of mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Falcone’s death has left a power vacuum in the criminal underworld, which the eight-part series is expected to explore.

“This is one of those moments, when you gotta ask yourself, what kind of life do I want?” Farrell is heard to say.

Colin Farrell during the filming of The Batman taking place in Liverpool (PA)

He continues: “The world ain’t built for guys like us. That’s why we gotta take whatever we decide is ours.

“I was Carmine Falcone’s right-hand man … you ain’t seen what I can do.”

The short trailer includes explosive action scenes, with Farrell brandishing several guns and waddling around in his character’s distinctive penguin-like walk.

It comes following the actor’s success at this year’s awards season, during which he earned multiple nominations and awards for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The Penguin series is now in production and scheduled to air on Max, Warner Bros newly unveiled streaming service, in 2024.

Read More

'I’m going to go home and brag': Joe Biden meets An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

More in this section

Japanese Film Festival arrives in Cork with screenings at Triskel and Gate   Japanese Film Festival arrives in Cork with screenings at Triskel and Gate  
Ireland in 50 Albums, No 12: Achtung Baby, by U2  Ireland in 50 Albums, No 12: Achtung Baby, by U2 
Rainy days: 12 TV shows and movies to stream for the whole family Rainy days: 12 TV shows and movies to stream for the whole family
PenguinPlace: UK
<p>US President Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the recent oscar winning short film 'An Irish Goodbye', as he visits Ulster University in Belfast. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire</p>

'I’m going to go home and brag': Joe Biden meets An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd