Radio Highlights: The story behind Kavanagh's 'On Raglan Road' on Lyric Feature

Plus: Arena goes to Galway for Cúirt literary festival; Dave Fanning dispenses industry tips and tricks on RTÉ 2XM; Pillow Queens on The Alternative
Patrick Kavanagh: 'On Raglan Road' explored; Sunday, 6pm; LyricFM. Pic: RTE

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An tSeachtain 

R na G, 11am

Máirín Ní Ghadhra is joined by panelists to discuss the historic visit of US President Joe Biden to Ireland this week.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Der Rosenkavalier by Strauss.

SUNDAY 

The Lyric Feature 

LyricFM, 6pm 

The Dawning of the Day: The story behind Patrick Kavanagh's On Raglan Road - and his unlikely connection with its muse, medical student Hilda Moriarty.

An Cúinne Dána 

R na G, 6.30pm 

Author Méabh Collins joins Tristan Rosenstock to discuss her new book 'Freya Harte is not a puzzle', a novel about an autistic teenager who always felt different.

An Seisiún 

R na G, 7pm 

Musicians Síomha, Oisín Walsh-Peelo and Megan Nic Ruairí have twelve hours to write and perform three new songs together as Gaeilge.

Ambient Orbit 

LyricFM, midnight 

A carefully crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings, produced by RTÉ music trendsetter Peter Curtin.

MONDAY 

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

The weeknights arts mag visits Galway for Cúirt literary festival: chats with Leanne McCormick and Elaine Farrell of 'Bad Bridgets' and 'The Hereafter' author Vona Groarke.

TUESDAY 

The Full Score 

LyricFM, 1pm 

We visit St. Flannan's Cathedral in Killaloe for today's concert, from last year's Killaloe Music Festival.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm 

More gems unearthed from the Sessions Archive: alt-country lads The Thrills (2001); rockers Mainline (2005); and neo-soul outfit Barq (2016).

The Thrills: 2001 RTÉ session revisited; Wednesday, 11pm; 2FM. Photographer: Max Dodson
WEDNESDAY 

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Another trip to Galway for Cúirt: chats with three writers reinventing the horror genre: Carmen Maria Merchado, Sophie White and Camilla Grudova.

Sessions from Oblivion 

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm 

This week: live performances from Vernon Jane and Molly O'Mahony, plus industry tips and tricks from legendary arts broadcaster Dave Fanning.

An Taobh Tuathail 

R na G, 10pm 

Cian Ó Cíobháin brings us new sounds from around the globe from Bazrah, RP Boo, Lucie Antunes, Drew Makes Noise, The God In Hackney and Minor Conflict.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm 

A year on from its release, Dan Hegarty revisits Dublin four-piece Pillow Queens' second album 'Leave the Light On' - including an interview with the band from release week.

THURSDAY 

Documentary on One 

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm & 11pm 

Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series - mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm 

Live action from post-punk revivalists Fontaines DC's homecoming gigs last year at Dublin's Iveagh Gardens.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live 

LyricFM, 7pm 

Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as he is joined by John Harris for New Music Dublin featuring the National Symphony Orchestra - including works from Irish composers Seóirse Bodley, Amanda Feery and Ann Cleare.

Fada ón mBaile 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm 

Tá Lucy ag dul ar saoire lena teaghlach sa Fhrainc ach chomh luath agus a shroicheann siad an t-aerfort, téann gach rud ar shiúl chun siobarnaí.

R na G 50 

R na G, 7.30pm 

The national Irish-language service continues its fifty-year celebrations with a gala concert live from the Connemara Coast Hotel in Na Forbacha, Co Galway.

Gig review: Simple Kid makes triumphant return for first gig in 15 years

