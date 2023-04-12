'I’m going to go home and brag': Joe Biden meets An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

An Irish Goodbye won the best live action short film at the Academy Awards and Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, won plaudits for his role as one of its main stars.
US President Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the recent oscar winning short film 'An Irish Goodbye', as he visits Ulster University in Belfast. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:01
David Hughes

Joe Biden said he would brag to his daughter about having his picture taken with one of the stars of Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

The US president pointed out James Martin’s presence in the audience as he spoke at Ulster University in Belfast.

Belfast native Martin, who worked as a barista in the city, stood and bowed in acknowledgment of the applause which was led by the president.

Actor James Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mr Biden said: “Today Northern Ireland is a churn of creativity, art, poetry, theatre.

“Some of our favourite television shows and movies are filmed here, as you know.”

Mr Biden said: “I got to meet James, I got my picture taken, I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

