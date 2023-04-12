Laura Heneghan thrilled with prize for Cork Choral Festival  

A keynote event of the Cork International Choral Festival each year is the performance of the Chamber Choir Ireland. With the festival restored to a full-strength live experience for the upcoming event, CCI come to Cork with a guest director, Swedish native Sofi Jeannin, who happens to be chief conductor of the BBC Singers. The group the headlines recently when they were saved from extinction by a public outcry over the proposed withdrawal of funding.

Chamber Choir Ireland occupies a particular niche on the Irish classical music scene as the BBC Singers. The nimble 16-voice professional choir assembles diverse and challenging programmes, and frequently gives a platform to new works.

The programme puts together contemporary works by Irish, French, and Swedish composers with texts drawn from scripture and poetry on a theme of peace in various languages drawn. The programme will air new works by two young Irish composers, Laura Heneghan and Áine Mallon.

Heneghan is the composer of the winning entry in this year's Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition. Her piece, ‘Draíocht na Farraige’ will be premiered at the concert at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral. The competition was initiated in 1972, a year after the untimely death of the composer and academic Séan O Riada, in recognition of his life and work.

Given that the Irish language was such a key part of O Riada’s work, it is perhaps surprising that Irish language texts are in the minority in the list of previous winning entries, with two English titles for every Irish title in the roll call of previous winners. It was a fact not lost on this year’s winner.

“’Draiocht na Farraige' is a poem by the late Maria Goretti Ní Fhéinne in her book, Trócaire Dé agus Dánta Eile,” said Heneghan during a break in her classes at Glasgow Conservatoire of Music where she is studying piano and composition.

“In the poem, the poet discusses the Spiddal countryside in a beautifully descriptive way and I thought this imagery could be greatly enhanced by a choir.”

St Fin Barre's is again a venue for Cork International Choral festival.

The Kiltimagh native explains that she was introduced to the poet by a classmate who was a niece of the poet as an undergraduate in NUIG. Heneghan was in the first cohort of students in the inaugural BA music programme in Galway. Although not a gaeilgeoir herself, Heneghan engaged help with the language element.

“I had friends fluent in Irish, record the poems for me. I spent a long time working on the texts noting the stresses and emphasis in the syllables.” The hard work paid off and judges noted “a sensitive handling of this beautiful Irish text”.

During Heneghan’s third year of studies, with plans for an Erasmus year abroad scuppered by travel restrictions, composer Amanda Feery joined the staff in Galway. She encouraged Heneghan’s nascent interest in composition.

At 23-years-old, Heneghan is one of the youngest winners in the distinguished roster on the competition, and her early success is remarkable in that it is her first completed work for choir, a medium she hopes to explore further.

“If myself four years ago saw what I am doing now, I would say, how the heck did she end up there?” admits Heneghan.

“I am delighted to be chosen as the winner. It is a privilege to have my name next to such prestigious composers who have won the competition in the past. I am thrilled to have my piece premiered at the Choral Festival by Chamber Choir Ireland.”

Draíocht na Farraige will premiere at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork, Friday, 28 April, 7.30pm

Ensemble Vocal de Neuilly.

Cork Choral Festival: Other highlights

Choirs at St Colman’s Cathedral: Thurs, April 27, 1.10pm: Ensemble Vocal de Neuilly visits the neo-Gothic St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh. The programme includes sacred music by Saint-Saens and Poulenc.

Gala Concert: Thurs, April 27, 7.30pm; The Gesualdo Six: The British male ensemble is this year’s headline act.

Choirs at the Freemason’s Hall, Friday 28, 11am: An opportunity to visit one of Cork’s historic 18th century buildings and hear choirs from Estonia and Slovenia.

The Big Sing, Saturday 29th, 12.15pm: All are invited to join the choir for the Saturday choral bash. Turn up and join in. Orla Flanagan marshals the ad-hoc chorale.

Festival Club, Sat & Sun: The festival fun continues late into the night at the Clayton Hotel

See www.corkchoral.ie