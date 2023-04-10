Charlie Murphy on Obsession: 'To explore consent in a sexy way was fun'

In her very first screen appearance in the new erotic thriller Obsession, Charlie Murphy’s character is seductively fed an olive from the drink of the man who is about to become her lover.

Murphy is Anna Barton, a woman who embarks on a dangerous love triangle with an older surgeon (Richard Armitage) - despite the fact that she’s his son’s girlfriend.

Their affair, which for Anna is all about consent, features bondage, with the submissive partner (Anna) being the one in control. Little wonder, then, that the Netflix series is likely to be one of the streaming giant’s most-talked about yet.

The Irish actress, 34, got on board after reading feminist playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s screenplay adaptation of the 1991 novel Damage, which has been updated for a modern audience. The series is told from both characters’ perspectives, and explores why Anna behaves the way she does.

“That is exactly why I wanted to do it,” says the Enniscorthy-born actress. “To play a role like that, that isn't femme fatale, that isn't two dimensional, that isn't from the male gaze point of view. That was such a treat and such an opportunity.”

Charlie Murphy with Richard Armitage in Obsession on Netflix

Murphy also found it interesting that Anna is the driving force in the affair, portraying on screen that: “Women have a healthy sexual appetite, and they want to have orgasms, and they want to feel those things that men have celebrated for years.”

The four-episode adaptation of Josephine Hart’s novella, Damage, was previously brought to the screen in the 1992 movie of the same name starring Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche. Obsession looks at the story through a different lens.

Writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm said of the project: “I loved the book, which is an amazing, page-turning, erotic thriller, but it was written entirely from a man’s point of view.

“Anna, his lover, is portrayed as a kind of vamp who comes into the family, blows everything up and then disappears. Her primary function is to serve the purpose of what the male lead needs.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do this, I want to make sure I dig into Anna and why she behaves in the way she does.’”

In an industry where the role of the intimacy coach is now commonplace to enable sex scenes to be filmed safely and confidently, Murphy felt supported in taking on the role.

“There was an extra 30 or 40% of a performance there that I'd never delved into before, that was never given space, that I never personally gave space to in my head when I was learning my lines,” she observes.

“I was looking at my scenes because that wasn't the attitude on set, so I didn't have that at home. I felt like it was something you had to do and do it correctly. And then it's done. But now it's more of a psychological exploration.

“Obviously, the most basic part of it is safety and consent. But by having that and knowing what our map is, then we can explore it. From us beginning our conversation with it to the end when it went through the mill with Adelaide Waldrop, who was our intimacy coordinator, it was so much richer.”

Charlie Murphy and Rish Shah in Obsession

Having been hugely popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with movies like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct and The Last Seduction finding huge mainstream success, erotic thrillers seemed to go out of fashion for a time but have more recently been making a comeback.

“I'm so glad they're coming back, and hopefully from a more even perspective, and that these female characters don't disappear when you open the door, and you close the door, when you turn the page and they don't come back until interior scene 72. That they exist just as much as the male characters. I want to feel that presence.”

You get the sense that Murphy is embracing the opportunity to play such a complex woman at this point in her career.

“For women to show that healthy sexual appetite and to explore consent in a sexy way, that was fun. I mean, you don't get to do that every day. And as a female actor, that opportunity, hopefully, is going to be more often now. But I haven't had that opportunity, really.”

The screenplay piqued Murphy’s interest, and like in many projects, producers arranged so-called chemistry readings to evaluate if she and Armitage worked well together onscreen.

There was one unique element however, in keeping with her character’s first introduction in Obsession. “It was very much a regular audition process really - bar doing chemistry reads where Richard fed me olives!” she laughs.

"So that was a good ripping the band aid off of an icebreaker. Twenty olives later! I do love olives, thank God.”

Where have I seen her before? Four of Murphy's most memorable roles

Charlie Murphy as Siobhan in Love/Hate

Like many of Ireland's most successful actors of this generation, Charlie Murphy first came to the mainstream in the TV sensation that was Love/Hate. She played Nidge’s niece Siobhan, who came to a violent end in the series finale in 2014.

Murphy and the rest of the cast in Easter Rising drama, Rebellion

The centenary of the 1916 Rising gave Murphy the chance to shine in Rebellion, the RTÉ mini-series that also starred Sarah Greene and Murphy's Love/Hate companion Ruth Bradley.

Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders

Another big crime drama Murphy appeared in was Peaky Blinders, in which she played workers’ rights activist Jessie Eden.

Charlie Murphy in Happy Valley

Murphy also appeared in Happy Valley, in which she starred as police community support officer Ann Gallagher.

Obsession launches on Netflix on April 13