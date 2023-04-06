Blindboy, Julie Haynes and Off The Ball confirmed for Cork Podcast Festival 2023

The main events for the festival will take place at Cork Opera House 
Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 09:08
Des O’Driscoll

Cork Podcast Festival has revealed its initial tranche of shows as the event returns for a second incarnation in August 2023. Irish heavy-hitters such as Blindboy Boatclub and Off The Ball have been confirmed for live podcasts at Cork Opera House, with other events and venues to be announced in the coming weeks.

While Blindboy and Newstalk’s Off The Ball are well established, newer shows include Left On Read, from Cork women Brenda Dennehy (Brenda’s Bits) and Julie Haynes (Twins N’ Me), with its focus on the world of online dating. Another female-focused podcast on the roster is And Another Thing, presented by broadcaster Muireann O'Connell and comedian Emma Doran.

Brenda Dennehy and Julie Haynes of the Left on Read podcast. Picture: David Creedon
Cork Podcast Festival is organised by the Good Room promoters – who also run Live at St Luke’s in Cork, and various other events – and was originally held in October 2019. Plans to turn it into an annual event were scuppered by the covid pandemic.

"We're delighted to get this festival back on track as the first one showed there's a real hunger in Cork for live podcast events. We're hoping that it can become an annual event," said Joe Kelly of the Good Room. 

 Muireann O'Connell presents And Another Thing, with comedian Emma Doran. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Bookings for the events announced so far open on Thursday, April 6, and can be made via the Cork Opera House website. These include:

  • Friday 25th August, 8pm: Left On Read Podcast with Brenda Dennehy and Julie Haynes 
  • Saturday 26th August, 8pm: The Blindboy Podcast 
  • Sunday 27th August, 4pm: And Another Thing, with Muireann O’Connell and Emma Doran 
  • Sunday 27th August, 8pm: Off The Ball

