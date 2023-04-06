Blindboy, Julie Haynes and Off The Ball confirmed for Cork Podcast Festival 2023

Cork Podcast Festival has revealed its initial tranche of shows as the event returns for a second incarnation in August 2023. Irish heavy-hitters such as Blindboy Boatclub and Off The Ball have been confirmed for live podcasts at Cork Opera House, with other events and venues to be announced in the coming weeks.

While Blindboy and Newstalk’s Off The Ball are well established, newer shows include Left On Read, from Cork women Brenda Dennehy (Brenda’s Bits) and Julie Haynes (Twins N’ Me), with its focus on the world of online dating. Another female-focused podcast on the roster is And Another Thing, presented by broadcaster Muireann O'Connell and comedian Emma Doran.