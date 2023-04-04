The Frank and Walters, Riptide Movement and Mundy to headline new Cork festival

The Frank and Walters, Riptide Movement and Mundy have been announced as headline acts for a brand new music festival set to take place in Macroom, Co Cork this summer.

On Saturday, June 24, Macroom Music Festival will be held at the gates of the Castle in the Square in Macroom. The outdoor concert is a celebration of the town's new bypass which opened in December 2022.

As part of the one-day festival, multi-platinum artist Mundy will take to the stage in the Cork town. The Offaly musician is known for hits such as ‘Gin & Tonic Sky’ and ‘Life’s a Cinch’ and has also toured with artists such as Neil Young, Oasis, Emmylou Harris, and The Pogues.

Frank and Walters. Picture: Shane J Horan

With five studio albums to their name and a string of hit songs including 'All Works Out', the Riptide Movement will also headline the brand-new festival in Macroom. The Dublin band was formed in 2006 by songwriter and vocalist Malachy Tuohy, guitarist John Dalton, bassist and harmonica player Gerry McGarry and drummer Gar Byrne.

Adding to the line-up is Cork's alternative rock band, the Frank and Walters. Featuring Paul Linehan, Ashley Keating, Rory Murphy, and Cian Corbett, the band has Indie hits such as ‘Fashion Crisis Hits New York’ and ‘After All’.

Macroom was the setting for the very first open-air music festival in Ireland, The Macroom Mountain Dew Festival, which ran from 1976 until 1982 and brought big names such as Rory Gallagher and many others to Cork.

Now, with a brand new bypass, the town is ready to invite music lovers to join them for this special music celebration in the very same setting as the Macroom Mountain Dew Festival.

Announcing the line-up, festival organiser Killian Lynch said the new bypass meant the people of Macroom “got their town back” and Macroom Music Fest is an opportunity to showcase its full potential.

“This concert is just the start and will be one of many to follow. We felt what a better way to celebrate, only to have a concert for all,” he said.

“Macroom is a market town in the centre of the Scenic Lee Valley and has a large community feel about. It is great to see a real buzz around Macroom town now.”

Tickets are €34.50 plus booking fee. See www.macroommusicfest.i