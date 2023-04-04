Graham Norton to host new Irish comedy show on Amazon Prime 

The West Cork native will film LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland in the coming weeks
Graham Norton to host new Irish comedy show on Amazon Prime 

Graham Norton will host Amazon Prime's first Irish original series, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 09:00
Nicole Glennon

Graham Norton is to host Amazon Prime's first Irish original series which will pit Ireland's best comedic talent against one another.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland will see ten of Ireland's "most sought-after comedy stars" brought together to make each other laugh using every comedic tool in the box, without cracking a smile themselves. Whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the winner. 

The show will follow the format of the original Japanese comedy show, which has since been adapted for a number of other countries including Australia, France and Germany.

Commenting on the announcement, the West Cork native, who will host this year's Eurovision song contest in Liverpool, said he was "thrilled to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years". 

"I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. 

"I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going."

The TV personality and author, who wed Scottish film-maker Jono McLeod last July at Bantry House, will be filming the series in Dublin this Spring. The six-part Prime Video series will launch exclusively on the streaming service in 2024.

David Noble (Gogglebox Ireland, Clear History) is the series producer, with Darren Smith (Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland’s Got Talent, Ireland’s Fittest Family) and Mairéad Whelan (Ireland’s Fittest Family, Big Year in Big School) to executive produce. 

Read More

Siobhán McSweeney, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton nominated for Baftas

More in this section

The Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Ireland Podcast Corner: Taking a sip of the capital's history 
Incognito's anonymous art sale offers a chance to get a piece for €65 Incognito's anonymous art sale offers a chance to get a piece for €65
Succession Succession recap: Nothing says Roy family like a knife in the back 
<p>Paul Mescal in the press room after winning the Best Actor award for A Streetcar Named Desire at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Sunday April 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Olivier. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire</p>

Paul Mescal uses Olivier Awards speech to pay tribute to his mother

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd