Graham Norton to host new Irish comedy show on Amazon Prime 

Graham Norton is to host Amazon Prime's first Irish original series which will pit Ireland's best comedic talent against one another.
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland will see ten of Ireland's "most sought-after comedy stars" brought together to make each other laugh using every comedic tool in the box, without cracking a smile themselves. Whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the winner.
The show will follow the format of the original Japanese comedy show, which has since been adapted for a number of other countries including Australia, France and Germany.
Commenting on the announcement, the West Cork native, who will host this year's Eurovision song contest in Liverpool, said he was "thrilled to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years".
"I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience.
"I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going."
The TV personality and author, who wed Scottish film-maker Jono McLeod last July at Bantry House, will be filming the series in Dublin this Spring. The six-part Prime Video series will launch exclusively on the streaming service in 2024.
David Noble (Gogglebox Ireland, Clear History) is the series producer, with Darren Smith (Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland’s Got Talent, Ireland’s Fittest Family) and Mairéad Whelan (Ireland’s Fittest Family, Big Year in Big School) to executive produce.