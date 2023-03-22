Siobhán McSweeney, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton nominated for Baftas

Cork actors Siobhán McSweeney, Cillian Murphy, Fiona Shaw, and presenter and author Graham Norton, have all been nominated for Baftas.

Irish shows Bad Sisters and Derry Girls, from Meath actress, writer, producer, director and comedian Sharon Horgan and Derry's Lisa McGee, also received nominations in a stellar showing for Irish nominees for the Bafta Television Awards in the UK.

The Graham Norton Show is nominated for Comedy Entertainment Programme

Horgan's Bad Sisters has received multiple nominations, including for Drama Series, Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff (born in London to Irish parents) and Director: Fiction for Dearbhla Walsh. Horgan has also been nominated for her writing on Motherland.

Derry Girls, meanwhile, is nominated for Scripted Comedy and Writer: Comedy for writer-creator Lisa McGee, with McSweeney nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her performance as Sister Michael.

Cillian Murphy picked up a nod in the Leading Actor category for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, while Fiona Show is nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role in Andor.

Fiona Shaw in Andor

RTÉ's The Dry writer-creator Nancy Harris shortlisted in the Writer: Comedy category.

BBC series This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations at the television and craft awards with six each.

Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nominations each.

This year’s TV categories also included first-time nominations for acting heavyweights Gary Oldman, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton.

This year's awards will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. It will take place in London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 14 and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer at 7pm.