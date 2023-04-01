Book Review: The Lost Girls is full of pain and loss, but also something more powerful

THIS is an unusual, sometimes difficult, but ultimately hugely rewarding novel. It is elegiac, wistful, and poetic. It’s also difficult to categorise. Technically a crime novel, a mystery, it is in reality something quite other. It’s a novel of deep feelings, of intensity, of tenderness. It is an inspiring exploration of the desire for connection between people.

The biggest focus is on two complex women with a troubled history, Beth and her daughter Carmel. Years earlier the young Carmel was abducted. She is now back living with her mother and is 21 years old. The two women are living in the aftermath, trying to cope with the fallout from this seismic, devastating event.

Hamer is a subtle writer who passionately believes in symbolism, in the possibility — the necessity — of finding meaning. Her book has a seriousness, a solemnity even. It is a pathway towards revelation and truth. Full of lyricism and beauty, it’s powerful and passionate — a substantial piece of work.

The press release bills it as a “standalone sequel” to Hamer’s earlier novel, The Girl in The Red Coat, which explores the years of Carmel’s captivity. This is a problematic description as a reading of the earlier novel obviously helps to understand this one. There are many flashbacks to the past here, a lot of musing on how time and events change people.

Carmel‘s kidnapper gives her the name of another girl — Mercy — and Carmel becomes slowly but steadily consumed with her and her plight. Mercy becomes the third major character in the novel as her harrowing life is explored.

She is the most naive and gullible of the main characters, the one most receptive to being saved by the preacher (later known as “The Pastor”). Caught up in a childlike euphoria, she is unable to see clearly, and becomes hopelessly in thrall to the preacher’s selfish manipulation. Her troubled relationship with her drug addicted, largely oblivious, parents contributes to this. Hamer is superb on the intensity of the need to belong. What Mercy finds instead is deception and abuse.

The Lost Girls, by Katie Hamer

The preacher’s is a shadowy presence compared to that of the three women. For a long time he remains on the periphery of the narrative. He emerges as a compelling, chilling, but somewhat elusive character. His malign influence is far reaching, but we never fully get inside his head.

If there is a protagonist it is Carmel, the “girl in the red coat”. Her relationship with her mother is the emotional core of the novel. Hamer constantly gives us their diverging views of the same events. We are invited to draw our own conclusions as the women circle each other tentatively, fearfully. Beth wants the impossible, for everything to be like before the abduction. We follow their tortuous, complex path towards a new kind of relationship.

Deeper into the book, the sense of connection between Carmel and Mercy — the “lost girls” — grows. Carmel’s commitment to finding Mercy is steadfast, intense, inspiring. The evocation of their bond, their shared experience is passionate. To the preacher Beth was merely Mercy’s replacement — a new and improved version in his eyes. Dissatisfied with Mercy, he plans to abduct Beth. His treatment of the girls is evil, but it takes a while to comprehend the full horror. His machinations are described obliquely at first.

The Lost Girls is full of hurt and pain and loss, but there is also joy. The eventual meeting of Carmel and Mercy is a stunning, hugely satisfying piece of writing. It is highly charged, emotional, fulfilling. Hamer’s patient building towards it pays off beautifully.

There is another charged but very different scene to come though. Carmel comes face to face with the preacher in a memorable, difficult but absolutely necessary scene. The two huge scenes move us towards a kind of resolution that had seemed impossible. The hard-earned ending is exquisite. It does not feel in any way contrived, it feels right.