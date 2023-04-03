Katherine Boucher Beug, artist: 'I’m a dinosaur. I really believe in the craft aspect' 

Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Christo and David Hockney are just some of the giants of the art world whose work is featured in Radharc: Dearcthaí I bPrionta / Perspectives in Print, currently showing at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork. The exhibition is drawn from the Crawford’s own collection of prints, and also includes work by a host of contemporary Irish artists, such as Fiona Kelly, Frieda Meaney and Maria Simonds-Gooding.

Even in such illustrious company, Katherine Boucher Beug’s Thought Before Song lithographs are striking for their union of bold abstract images and poetic blocks of text. Boucher Beug, a native of Princeton, New Jersey long resident in Dunderrow, near Kinsale, Co Cork, traces her interest in combining image and text to her time at Northwestern University in Illinois, where she studied English and Fine Art for her primary degree.

“That’s the American system,” she says. “You can do both. I actually went to college thinking I would become a poet, and then at some point I switched to art. I discovered lithography at Northwestern, and studied it further at college in Hamburg, Germany. And then, as soon as I came to Ireland, I started teaching it at the Crawford College of Art and Design.”

Lithography is a very technical and time-consuming discipline. “The Thought Before Song prints were made on lithographic stones, the old fashioned way, so the limited palette of colours is partly practical. Every colour costs more money to create, so some of the images have one or two colours, and the last of them has three. Joseph Albers’ colour theory has always been a big influence for me, and the black and orange in these images come from my sketchbooks.”

Boucher Beug describes the composition of the short poems that accompany the eight Thought Before Song lithographs as a mysterious process. "The material is actually very personal. It came at a time when I was looking at things that had happened to me as a child. I had never before done this thing of putting the drawing and the words on the same page. How it came about was I would cut a page out of the newspaper, and then I would draw on it and write on it. And that somehow morphed into this strange process, this particular form where the drawing came first, and I put that on top, and then I put the words on the bottom.

“The words were linked to the drawing, but they were completely spontaneous. Basically what they are is a sort of secret language describing a story I didn’t dare tell, though I wanted to. And so it remains quite cryptic, quite hard to understand. Although, I have to say, the more you go over it, the more obvious it becomes. I’m not interested in confessional writing, so even now, I prefer to leave the meaning of the text obscure. I think there’s a big advantage in that people can make of it what they want for themselves.”

A piece by Katherine Boucher Beug.

The Thought Before Song series was made in the early 1990s, and Boucher Beug was intrigued to see how it would look in the current exhibition. “It seems to have aged very well,” she says. “I’ve gotten good feedback, and a lot of that has been from young people. I have the sense that there’s a whole new audience for this kind of work.”

Boucher Beug loves the skill that goes into traditional printmaking processes such as lithography. “I’m a dinosaur,” she says. “I really believe in the craft aspect, which is why I believe in studying colour theory. Recently I’ve been teaching drawing again, advanced drawing for artists at the Backwater Artists Studio in Cork, because I really believe in the fine art of drawing.

"My feeling is that art education has gone too far away from craft, and it’s become very conceptual and very wordy. I have a good friend who’s an artist who completed four years of art college in England, and a Masters, and when I started talking to her about colour theory, she didn’t know what I was on about. I guess I’m still trying to change the world one day at a time, even if I’m not doing terribly well at it.”

One of the prints from Katherine Boucher Beug combining blocks of text with abstract images.

Alongside her printmaking, Boucher Beug paints and draws, and creates ceramics, sculptural assemblages and artist’s books. She is currently preparing for a solo exhibition at the Grilse Gallery run by Lucy and Robert Carter in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

“To my great delight,” she says, “they’re very interested in what I might call the more odd aspect of my work, especially my notebooks. I still work with images and text, though these days the text is more likely to come first. I published Flowers: The Book in 2021, to go with my Flowers exhibition at the Lavit Gallery. I made a series for that called the Black Drawings, which are drawings of flowers, but they also include text. In traditional Japanese scripts and Chinese scrolls, the images and text are not separate. It’s only in the West we separate these things, and I can’t see any reason for doing so.”