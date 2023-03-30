300 school children to perform at opening gala of Cork International Choral Festival

Some 300 Cork school children are to perform as part of the opening gala of Cork International Choral Festival. The city’s oldest festival will be back for its 68th iteration this May bank holiday weekend, welcoming upwards of 5,000 performers from Ireland, Europe, the UK and Canada.

This year’s festival is expected to welcome the largest international attendance since pre-pandemic times, with tens of thousands of visitors expected to descend on Cork for the internationally renowned festival which takes place from April 26 to April 30.

Choirs will participate in gala performances, national and international trophy competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public performances in more than 90 venues throughout Cork city and county as part of the festival, including Cork City Hall, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Emmet Place and Triskel Christchurch.

About 300 Cork school children will perform at the opening gala of this year's Cork International Choral Festival.

This year, the Cobh Fringe will also return, with a new performance on Spike Island.

Some events not to miss include the annual Big Sing, which returns on Saturday, April 29. During this fun participative public event, singers of all ages and levels of experience are invited along to be part of the largest choir of the festival. No advanced preparation is necessary as music and lyrics will be handed out on the day.

The annual Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition, will also take place over the weekend, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choirs competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes.

St Fin Barres Cathedral will again be one of the venues for Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

And, audiences can hear some 3,000 primary school children take to the stage for the Opening Gala Concert on Wednesday 26. Acclaimed conductor Bernie Sherlock will conduct the first half, with artistic Director Peter Stobart conducting the second half.

The Cork International Choral Festival is supported by the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork County Council, with the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo as media partners.

For Festival Tickets and more information see corkchoral.ie