Sounds of spring: 10 upcoming classical and opera events in Cork, Dublin and beyond

The Cork Proms 2023

Cork Opera House April 6-13

The Cork Proms Concert Series is back at the Opera House over Easter with a series of themed concerts featuring three B’s… Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles.

The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra is conducted in turns by John O’Brien, Elaine Kelly and Conor Palliser alongside a roster of soloists.

John O’Brien conducts two of Beethoven’s mightiest symphonies, no 3. The Eroica, and no 5 The C# minor, known as the Fate Symphony.

Niamh O’Sullivan, opera singer.

Opera: Werther

Ten venues nationwide including Letterkenny, Cork, Waterford, Ennis from April 22-May 14

Irish National Opera hit the road with a touring production of Massenet’s 19th century opera based on a hopeless love triangle.

Italian tenor, Paride Cataldo fresh from his first-prize win at the Verdi Singing Competition sings the title role.

Cork native, Niamh O’Sullivan sings the lead role, Charlotte. The opera is sung in the French with English surtitles.

Vladimir Jablokov Matinée

Bord Gais Energy Theatre; April 22

Slovakian violinist Vladimir Jablokov attempts to shake up the conventional orchestral concert format in a multi-media presentation of Vivaldi’s popular violin concertos, the Four Seasons.

Patrons are advised to expect flashing and strobe lighting, smoke and haze. It will be a family affair with several Jablokov brothers among the 45 -piece orchestra. The afternoon time slot will suit out-of-towners.

The Rock Orchestra, by Candlelight

Cork, Galway, Dublin, Limerick, April 24-30

Chamber music by candlelight with players in fancy dress might lead one to expect a Vivaldi experience a la Raymond Gubbay.

Instead, when the Rock Orchestra stop off in Ireland, expect a set list of hard driving rock standards given a classical makeover delivered by a chamber orchestra dressed for a Dia les Muertes carnival.

The ensemble, formed in 2018, stop off on their European tour in Cork, Limerick and Galway and Dublin

Ryan Speedo Green as the boxer Emile Griffith in Champion, part of the Met Live series.

Met Live in Cinemas: Champion

Saturday April 29

Grammy Award–winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021.

Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard’s second Met premiere.

Irish Chamber Orchestra with Jonian Ilias Kadesha

Pepper Canister, Dublin, May 11; St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick, May 12

The Irish Chamber continues to attract interesting soloists to their Munster base.

In April, they team up with South African fortepiano specialist, Kristian Bezuidenhout to play Mozart piano concertos.

In May, young Greek violinist, Jonian Illias Kadesha will both direct and perform on a Guarneri del Jesu in Limerick and Dublin.

The programme includes music by Bartok and Skalkottas’s colourful Greek Dances, mostly based on Greek folk themes.

Cosi Fan Tutti

May 19 - June 2 Wexford, Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Cork

Irish National Opera barely have time to draw breath after Werther before they put another touring production into five venues including the two theatres bearing the title of ‘opera house’.

They open in Wexford and close at Cork Opera House. Devotees will want to see both strong casts.

The lead tenor role of Ferando is shared by Clare native, Dean Power and Robin Tritschler. Popular Cork diva Majella Cullagh sings the comic role of Despina.

Majella Cullagh's upcoming performances include Cosi Fan Tutti and the Cork Opera House Proms

Michael McHale Recital Series

Triskel Arts Centre; Cork, Fridays: 12 May-9 June

The Belfast native combines a busy international career with regular teaching duties at MTU Cork School Music. He will give a series of lunchtime piano recitals at the Triskel Arts Centre. McHale will be joined by friends for a chamber music programme on the final date.

Royal Ballet: Live in Cinemas - Sleeping Beauty

May 24

There is a plethora of top-class opera and ballet productions from London’s Covent Garden on view in cinemas.

The Sleeping Beauty holds a special place in the Royal Ballet’s history.

It was the first performance given by the Company when the Royal Opera House reopened at Covent Garden in 1946 after World War II.

The latest revival of Frederick Ashton’s 2006 version of the classic fairy tale is on view in cinemas will be delightful.

The Vanbrugh, pictured here playing in Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The Vanbrugh & Friends Summer Gala Concert

Saturday, June 10, Aula Maxima, UCC

The Vanbrugh and a plethora of special guests present the annual Summer Gala Concert in support of the National String Quartet Foundation.

The Solas Quartet; the young Irish musicians of the Everygreen Quartet; and from Ukraine, the five Yershovy sisters (four violins plus cello).

Introduced by Evelyn Grant.