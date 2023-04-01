Dirty Laundry author Disha Bose on living in Ireland and how she made West Cork her home

Never, not in my wildest dreams, had I imagined living in Ireland. When I left India, I’d built romantic notions of sharing an aesthetically pleasing loft in Manhattan with a group of stylish best friends, or blending into the corporate crowd walking across Tower Bridge in long wool coats, but never had I pictured myself having grown so accustomed to Irish country living that I barely notice the smell of slurry anymore.
But we were the lucky ones. We emerged from the pandemic unscathed. Having survived those two most difficult years of my life has rewarded me with a child who is healthy, happy, and kind. And now I have a shared history with everyone else in Ireland: we have lived through the pandemic together, and witnessed the enduring humanity and humour of the Irish people in the face of a global disaster.
- Dirty Laundry is published by Penguin