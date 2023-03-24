Film review: Irrepressible women abound in 80 for Brady

Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish, Sally Field plays Betty, and Lily Tomlin plays Lou in 80 For Brady.

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 17:00

  • 80 For Brady
  • ★★★☆☆

Loosely based on a true story, 80 for Brady (12A) revolves around four octogenarians — Lou (Lily Tomlin), Betty (Sally Field), Maura (Rita Moreno) and Trish (Jane Fonda) — whose weekly Sunday afternoon tradition is to gather around a TV to watch the New England Patriots football team and their charismatic quarterback Tom Brady.

When the Patriots qualify for the Superbowl in 2017, in what is likely to be Brady’s final appearance on the ultimate stage, the ladies decide to travel to Houston to support their hero.

Things, of course, do not go to plan on their arrival in Houston, and the women quickly find themselves distracted by gambling, drugs and flirtations — even if Lou, the ringleader, has more important things on her mind than having fun.

Written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, with Kyle Marvin directing, 80 for Brady is a charming tale that has very little to do with American Football (even if Brady makes some neat cameos), being far more interested in the challenges facing a quartet of irrepressible women who face down their personal demons and the looming shadow of their own mortality with wit, elegance, and flair.

(cinema release)

Film review: Irrepressible women abound in 80 for Brady

Film review: Mia Goth raises immorality to an art form in Infinity Pool

