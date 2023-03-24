Film review: Mia Goth raises immorality to an art form in Infinity Pool

"...investigates how far a person will go — how badly they will transgress — once they know that the consequences will rebound on some other poor unfortunate..."
Film review: Mia Goth raises immorality to an art form in Infinity Pool

Mia Goth in Infinity Pool

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • Infinity Pool
  • ★★★★☆

Set in the fictional country of Li Tolqa, which appears to be somewhere in Central America, Infinity Pool (18s) opens with novelist James (Alexander Skarsgård) and his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman) holidaying at an exclusive ‘compound’ where the natives are held at bay by armed guards and barbed wire.

Invited to take a drive in the countryside by fellow tourists Gabi (Mia Goth) and Alban (Jalil Lespert), James gets drunk, knocks down a local and then speeds away from the scene of the crime. The tourists, of course, are terrified of getting sucked into the legal system of a Third World country, but actually they have no idea of how bad it will get: belatedly arrested, James is informed by Detective Thresh (Zijad Gracic) that the punishment must fit the crime, but that he can, for a considerable fee, nominate a double to be executed in his stead. 

Infinity Pool
Infinity Pool

Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool is not for the faint of heart: the so-called ‘doubling tradition’ is merely the jumping off point for the real story, which investigates how far a person will go — how badly they will transgress — once they know that the consequences will rebound on some other poor unfortunate.

Suffering from writer’s block, James is in dire need of inspiration, and Gabi and her cohort of ennui-drenched thrill-seekers are more than happy to egg him on as he sinks deeper and deeper into a brutal debauch.

Skarsgård is excellent as the befuddled author seeking some kind of libertarian epiphany, although it’s Mia Goth, fresh from burning up the screen in the recent Pearl, who steals the show as a woman dedicated to raising immorality to an art form.

(cinema release)

Read More

Paul Mescal on his latest film, Irish talent and an incredible list of new projects 

More in this section

First Dates recap: Ambitious Aamiya intimidates and impresses Dave from Athlone  First Dates recap: Ambitious Aamiya intimidates and impresses Dave from Athlone 
Weekend of free European movies from Cork Film Festival  Weekend of free European movies from Cork Film Festival 
West Cork-based author Sara Baume shortlisted for €22.6k Dylan Thomas Prize West Cork-based author Sara Baume shortlisted for €22.6k Dylan Thomas Prize
#Unwind
<p>Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd</p>

Lana Del Rey review: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd