Weekend of free European movies from Cork Film Festival 

Cork International Film Festival has partnered with the European Parliament Liaison Office and the Gate Cinema to present the five features shortlisted for a prestigious film award. The feature films from across Europe are in the running for the LUX Audience Award, and the Cork cinema will also screen four programmes of shorts, all for free, on the weekend of March 24-26.
Described by the organisers as a “bite-sized European Film Weekend”, MEPs Deirdre Clune and Billy Kelleher will also be in attendance at the opening screening, Close, on Friday evening.
, Friday, March 24, 6.15pm: Heart-rending tale from Belgium about a friendship between two teenage boys that ultimately leads to tragedy.
, Saturday, 2pm: Swedish director Ruben Östlund delighted us previously with such films as Force Majeure and The Square, and again rolls out the satire for a tale of two models who go on a luxury cruise with super-rich passengers such as a Russian oligarch and British arms dealers.
, Saturday, 5.15pm: Emin Alper’s Turkish thriller previously screened at last year’s Cork International Film Festival.
, Sunday, 2pm: The winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlinale in 2022, this Spanish drama revolves around a family who’ve been tending a peach orchard in a Catalan village for generations.
, Sunday, 4.30pm: A gay love story that also has strong environmental themes, we see what happens when the crown prince of Portugal decides to become a fireman.
: The bundles of short films will screen on Saturday at 11am and 1.30pm; and on Sunday at 11am and 1pm.
- All films/shorts programmes are free, but must be pre-booked via corkfilmfest.org