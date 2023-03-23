Weekend of free European movies from Cork Film Festival 

Cork International Film Festival has a programme of features and shorts at the Gate Cinema as part of the Lux Audience Award 
Weekend of free European movies from Cork Film Festival 

Triangle Of Sadness is one of the features at the Gate for the LUX Audience Award. 

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 13:05
Des O’Driscoll

Cork International Film Festival has partnered with the European Parliament Liaison Office and the Gate Cinema to present the five features shortlisted for a prestigious film award. The feature films from across Europe are in the running for the LUX Audience Award, and the Cork cinema will also screen four programmes of shorts, all for free, on the weekend of March 24-26.

Described by the organisers as a “bite-sized European Film Weekend”, MEPs Deirdre Clune and Billy Kelleher will also be in attendance at the opening screening, Close, on Friday evening.

The programme for the LUX Audience Award

Close, Friday, March 24, 6.15pm: Heart-rending tale from Belgium about a friendship between two teenage boys that ultimately leads to tragedy.

Triangle of Sadness, Saturday, 2pm: Swedish director Ruben Östlund delighted us previously with such films as Force Majeure and The Square, and again rolls out the satire for a tale of two models who go on a luxury cruise with super-rich passengers such as a Russian oligarch and British arms dealers.

Burning Days, Saturday, 5.15pm: Emin Alper’s Turkish thriller previously screened at last year’s Cork International Film Festival.

Alcarràs, Sunday, 2pm: The winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlinale in 2022, this Spanish drama revolves around a family who’ve been tending a peach orchard in a Catalan village for generations.

Alcarrás is set in Catalonia. 
Alcarrás is set in Catalonia. 

Will-o’-the-Wisp, Sunday, 4.30pm: A gay love story that also has strong environmental themes, we see what happens when the crown prince of Portugal decides to become a fireman.

Shorts programmes: The bundles of short films will screen on Saturday at 11am and 1.30pm; and on Sunday at 11am and 1pm.

  • All films/shorts programmes are free, but must be pre-booked via corkfilmfest.org

More in this section

Siobhán McSweeney, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton nominated for Baftas Siobhán McSweeney, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton nominated for Baftas
Theatre review: Hangmen serves as a reminder of Martin McDonagh's stage prowess   Theatre review: Hangmen serves as a reminder of Martin McDonagh's stage prowess  
'It's limitless, what you can do:' Cork comic artist Will Sliney on Hollywood success  'It's limitless, what you can do:' Cork comic artist Will Sliney on Hollywood success 
<p>Pictured below: Sara Baume with her book Seven Steeples. Picture: Karlis Dzjamko</p>

West Cork-based author Sara Baume shortlisted for €22.6k Dylan Thomas Prize

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd