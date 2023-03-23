Weekend of free European movies from Cork Film Festival 

Cork International Film Festival has partnered with the European Parliament Liaison Office and the Gate Cinema to present the five features shortlisted for a prestigious film award. The feature films from across Europe are in the running for the LUX Audience Award, and the Cork cinema will also screen four programmes of shorts, all for free, on the weekend of March 24-26.

Described by the organisers as a “bite-sized European Film Weekend”, MEPs Deirdre Clune and Billy Kelleher will also be in attendance at the opening screening, Close, on Friday evening.