West Cork-based author Sara Baume shortlisted for €22.6k Dylan Thomas Prize

Irish writer Sara Baume’s third novel has been shortlisted for one of the world’s largest literary prizes.
The Dylan Thomas prize is worth £20,000 (€22.6k) and is awarded to the best published literary work in the English language, written by an author aged 39 or under. It encompasses fiction in all its forms including poetry, novels, short stories and drama.
Seven Steeples, published by Tramp Press, follows a young couple’s attempts to disappear from society after they relocate to the Irish countryside.
Baume is based in Skibbereen, West Cork and is a previous winner of the Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize, the Rooney Prize for Literature and the E.M. Forster Award. She also works as a visual artist.
Prize-winning Welsh author and lecturer in English at Swansea University, Jon Gower, is among the judges and described Baume’s novel as “beautifully quiet and quietly beautiful”.
“This beautifully quiet and quietly beautiful novel maps out two lovers’ lives with custodial care and in delicate, precision prose,” he said.
“In Bell and Sigh, Sarah Baume has created a marvellously shambolic and memorable pair of characters, setting them in a creaking house in a wind-blown Irish landscape, where they walk their dogs and grow ever closer. Tender and true, this is a book that lingers like the coconut scent of gorse in full flower.”
- Limberlost by Robbie Arnott (Atlantic Books) – novel (Australia)
- Seven Steeples by Sara Baume (Tramp Press) – novel (Ireland)
- God's Children Are Little Broken Things by Arinze Ifeakandu (Orion, Weidenfeld & Nicolson) – short story collection (Nigeria)
- I'm a Fan by Sheena Patel (Rough Trade Books) – novel (UK)
- Send Nudes by Saba Sams (Bloomsbury Publishing) – short story collection (UK)
- Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire (Chatto & Windus, Vintage) – poetry collection (Somalia-UK)
The Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize winner will be announced at a Winner’s Ceremony held in Swansea on Thursday, May 11.