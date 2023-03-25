Dashoda’s Gavin MacDermott: 'You have no choice but to believe in yourself, regardless'

I’m originally from Malahide in Dublin and I lived there until 1998. I moved to Gorey with my mam and my sister when my parents split up. We moved in with my grandmother.
I started learning the piano when I was nine and playing the guitar and drums when I was about 11. In 1997, I went to Paris; my dad was working over there. I remember drinking sparkling water for the first time and being like ‘what the hell is this drink?’ That’s one of my earliest memories.
On a bad day, when I’m not very happy with myself, I would say I’m born to be the person I am; that the future is already written.
- Dashoda’s debut EP Never Enough is out now.