Book Review: Pamela Anderson reclaims her life story in raw memoir 

Think of your four ’90s icons. Go on, we’ll wait.

Chances are, among them are some combination of Michael Jordan (whether in Space Jam or actual real-life basketball), Kurt Cobain, Spice Girls, or Pamela Anderson. We all probably have the same image of Anderson in our heads too: Her role as CJ Parker in Baywatch was iconic. So much so that some TV stations around the world only wanted to buy episodes of Baywatch that she starred in. It was called the “Pamela clauses” in the international deals.

The Baywatch years were a blur, she writes in her memoir, Love, Pamela. Her first Playboy cover came out in October 1989 and the calls from casting directors for TV and film arrived instantaneously.

Baywatch’s offices, though, were in Marina del Rey, and that sounded far away, so she initially turned it down — it wasn’t until 1992 that she succumbed. In the interim was a pillow fight on Married… with Children and a role as Lisa the Tool Time Girl alongside Tim Allen on Home Improvement — not quite the '90s phenomenon as Baywatch but still one of the biggest TV shows pf the time.

Pamela Anderson in her iconic role as CJ Parker in the TV series 'Baywatch' filming in Malibu, California in 1995.

She only ever had one line every episode: “Here you go, Tim.” Sometimes it expanded to: “Here you go, Tim. Have a nice day.”

Anderson nonchalantly continues what she feels is the next part of the story: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’

"I laughed, uncomfortable. It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolutely fools out of themselves.”

It’s the crux of the book: We feel like we know Pamela Anderson and her story — Playboy, Baywatch, Tommy Lee, sex tape. This memoir and the accompanying Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, are her attempt to reclaim the narrative, to tell her life story in her way.

Hence the Tim Allen anecdote that was maybe laughed off as banter in the '90s but not anymore, and a de rigeur encounter with Jack Nicholson that we can’t repeat here. Playboy and Hugh Hefner don’t get a 2023 rewrite though.

The first time Anderson met the Playboy founder, she says he reminded her of “a mythological figure. A Methusela.” He was the epitome of chivalry, a true gentleman, elegant, passionate, charming.

Anderson was 22 when she arrived in LA “with a cute little body".

"I had never thought I was sexy.”

Pamela Anderson attends the premiere of Netflix's, Pamela, a love story. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She was Alice in Wonderland. Playboy became her family. Her life took off without her. “It felt superficial, materialistic. I joked that my breasts had a career of their own, and I was just tagging along. Flashing back to the gym at the Playboy Mansion, where I agreed to amplify my chest like everyone else, then endured years of sordid attention I wasn’t ready for.”

You get the feeling that Anderson could fill the book with tales of all the unwanted attention, but just doesn’t want to go back there.

But she does need to dwell on Tommy Lee, who she claims was the love of her life, though it’s clearly toxic. They met on New Year’s Eve at a bar she co-owned (one of the faults of the memoir is that we don’t get more information about such ventures; we need to hear about this bar called Sanctuary!), Lee came over to her and licked her face. Her friend beside her knew he was bad news. Theirs is a whirlwind affair (we can’t call it a romance). He gets her to extend her stay in Cancún, Mexico, by a day. ‘What could possibly go wrong?’ By the time they left, they were officially married.

Another throwaway: “Tommy must have slipped something special in my champagne.”

They spent most of the flight home in the mile high club/bathroom — “we were even applauded when we came out.” The Motley Crue drummer was soon agitated, controlling, aggressive, He wanted his “wife time” while she was shooting Barb Wire (there’s very little mention about most of Anderson’s work here; her IMDB page is a long list of forgotten projects), punching the producer in the face and getting banned from set. She left Baywatch to focus on their family after their first son is born. And then the sex tape.

Anderson has never watched it to this day. Lawyers told her there was nothing she could do as “I had no right to privacy because I’d appeared in Playboy”.

Lee and Anderson never saw a cent off the sextape, which ended up making hundreds of millions of dollars. There followed years of embarrassment and harassment, especially on TV chat shows, which she had to laugh off.

“It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.”

Love, Pamela started as a 50-page poem and Anderson inserts long snippets of poetry throughout her life story.

“In poetry, there is a lot left to the imagination, but also a raw honesty. Poetry touches the vulnerable spots but doesn’t call anyone out. It’s poignant but also a shield,” she writes. And she’s needed that shield all her life, it seems.

She was born in Canada during the Summer of Love, 1967. Her parents were the local Bonnie and Clyde.

“They were both ridiculously jealous and seemed to enjoy fighting as much as making up.”

As the ‘90s recede, so does attention in Pamela's memoir Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File

More than once, Anderson tells of the family having to get away from her father. Her mother was petite, a bouncy, giggly blonde. The family may not have been able to afford to eat well (they lived off food stamps and powdered milk), but there’s no excuse not to look good, her mother advises her.

Anderson’s babysitter molested her, she was raped when she was barely a teenager, and as she matured, she notices that all her boyfriends were bad and getting worse. She got her break at a local football game when she appeared on the Jumbotron and the people screamed for her in her jeans and half-top.

“Things went from zero to one hundred after that,” she writes. It’s almost quaint, thinking about the social media strings that people pull now to get noticed.

More bad boys come and go, Kid Rock among them — she’s been divorced four times — and though it’s only platonic, she finds her friendship with Wikileaks’ Julian Assange invigorating, sexy, and funny.

As the ‘90s recede, so does attention in the memoir. A magic show in Vegas and her work with Peta can’t compete with the juicy celebrity life that preceded them. But Anderson sounds happier, finally.

She’s proud of her two sons. She’s got a role in Chicago on Broadway. She has this memoir and Netflix documentary.

Maybe she’ll also be one of the faces we remember in the 2020s — the woman who reclaimed her life story. She deserves it.