Cork music aficionados were out in force on Saturday for the first event of a new series of gigs at the Green Room, at the city’s Opera House. Billed as ‘Seanie Buttons presents… ‘, the inaugural night featured Elaine Malone, Fixity, and I Dreamed I Dream.

Next up on Saturday, March 25, are Elaine Howley of the Altered Hours, whose 2022 solo album, The Distance Between Heart And Mouth, received heaps of praise; and Ankil (Andy Killian of Pretty Happy).