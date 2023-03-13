Birthday songs, Banshees shock and nine Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once

A room full of A-list celebrities singing Happy Birthday might not be how everyone spends their 31st birthday but it was the cherry on top of a great day for actor James Martin and a much-needed high for Irish viewers.

The star of An Irish Goodbye saw the audience of the Dolby Theatre join together to sing for him as he and his fellow cast members accepted an Academy Award for best live-action short film on Sunday night.

An unexpected moment of wholesomeness at the #Oscars: The entire audience singing 'Happy Birthday' to James Martin from 'An Irish Goodbye' moments after the film won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film pic.twitter.com/m3gKt7XStS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Taking to the stage, director Ross White said: “Thank you to everybody back home in Northern Ireland who helped us make this. We wish we had the time to list you all here but you know who you are. There is something very important we would like to speak about as well.”

Tom Berkeley added: “This award is actually the second most important thing about today because it is this man’s birthday. He is out here in Hollywood wearing a leopard print suit jacket. We would love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

Paul Mescal. Picture: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

It was a much-needed lift for the Irish after Banshees of Inisherin and its stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon missed out on Oscars in their categories, as did Aftersun nominee Paul Mescal, with most of those awards going to the stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Brendan Fraser received the Oscar for best actor for his role in The Whale and Michelle Yeoh won best actress for Everything Everywhere all at Once, which won seven Oscars including best film and best director. The best supporting actor nod went to Ke Huy Quan while Jamie Lee Curtis earned her first Oscar for her role in the film. Yeoh is the first woman from an Asian background to win best actress at the Oscars, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth Carter is the first black woman to win two Oscars.

Kerry Condon. Picture: AP Photo/John Locher

Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for nine awards, including best picture, and its breakout star made a surprise appearance on stage when host Jimmy Kimmel walked on with a donkey by his side.

“She’s one of the stars of The Banshees Of Inisherin,” he said before pointing out her “friend” Farrell in the audience, as well as Gleeson, who gave the donkey an enthusiastic wave.

Brendan Gleeson. Picture: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

An Cailín Ciúin, which was nominated for best international film, missed out on the award, which went to All Quiet on the Western Front.

However, another Irish win came through Avatar: The Way of Water, which picked up an award for best visual effects. Dubliner Richie Baneham from the team shared the cúpla focal on stage, saying “go raibh míle maith agat” to the Academy for his second Oscar.

Colin Farrell, left, and his son Henry Tadeusz. Picture: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse picked up an Oscar for best animated short film. Cork man Colm Roche was the designer for the original book, which went on to sell millions of copies and inspired the animated film.

Alyson Sandro, left, and Barry Keoghan. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Kerry Condon. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Brendan and Mary Gleeson. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Colm Bairead, left, and Cleona Bairead. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Paul Mescal. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Jessie Buckley. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Martin McDonagh. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Colin Farrell, left, and Henry Tadeusz Farrell at the Oscars. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP