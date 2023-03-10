Oscars 2023: Join us Sunday night for live updates as Irish stars turn Hollywood green

Our live Oscars blog will cover the red carpet arrivals, the award ceremony and, of course, how the Irish nominations fare during Sunday night’s show.
Will the Irish nominees be bringing Academy Awards home in their hand luggage? Join us from 10.30pm Sunday night to find out

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 09:00
Greg Murphy and Denise O'Donoghue

The Irish nominees are arriving in LA for the Academy Awards and we will be bringing you live updates on Oscars night on the red carpet, the ceremony, the winners and everything else that happens in the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night.

Join us here from 10.30pm as we celebrate the Irish successes in the acting industry and, hopefully, share who will be bringing a statuette home from Hollywood in their hand luggage. 

Here’s a quick reminder of the Irish films and stars up for Academy Awards:

  • The Banshees of Inisherin is a record-breaking film with a total of nine Oscar nominations, including best picture, original screenplay, best film editing and achievement in music original score.
  • Martin McDonagh has been nominated for best director alongside Steven Spielberg for The Fablemans.
  • Colin Farrell got his first-ever nod for the prestigious awards. He is nominated for best actor alongside fellow Irish man Paul Mescal for his role in Aftersun.
  • Kerry Condon has been nominated for her role in the Banshees of Inisherin under the category for best performance by an actress in a supporting role.
  • Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for best actor in a supporting role as well as Barry Keoghan.
  • Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) is also up for best international feature film.
  • Set in Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye has also been nominated in the best short film category.
  • Dublin native Richard Baneham is part of the team nominated four times for Avatar: The Way of Water.
  • Legendary sound engineer Doug Murray, who studied in Cork to prepare for retirement, is in the running for an Oscar for his work on The Batman.

Esther McCarthy's Oscar predictions: Who's going to win? How well will the Irish do? 

CMAT wins Irish album of the year while Cork's Cian Ducrot also picks up award

