Radio Highlights: Paul McDermott goes in search of the magic of Sliabh Luachra's musical tradition

Máirín speaks to some of the journalists who were working at the time of the Good Friday Agreement.
Tá Rang 6 ó Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire mar DJs agaibh an tseachtain seo, le haghaidh Seachtain na Gaeilge.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Verdi’s: Captivating soprano Angel Blue stars as Violetta.
An Draíocht: Eoin ‘Stan’ O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra musician in residence, assists Paul McDermott in the search for six old vinyl records documenting the regional tradition - and discusses his passion for its future.
This week: the importance of Irish culture in contributing to the State’s identity.
Helen Meany reviews a new version of Molière’s 17th century comedy by Frank McGuinness, directed by Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin, and ongoing at the Abbey Theatre.
Inspired by the classic 80's drum machine, a weekly hip-hop/R&B mix of original tunes, edits and remixes.
Back to the Session Archives, with Damien Dempsey in Fanning Session from 1996, and Studio 8 excursions from Pony Club (2009) and Soak (2017).
An appearance from the Kilfenora Céilí Band, ahead of their National Concert Hall gig this weekend.
Series three — live performances from Chris Kabs and Chubby Cat, and industry tips and tricks from In Tua Nua singer Leslie Dowdall.
Your writer’s favourite album by Northern power-poppers Ash finally gets its due in a vinyl reissue — Tim Wheeler and Mark Hamilton talk to Dan Hegarty about 1998’s.
DJ Siobhán Brosnan (Skirmish Blog) takes listeners through her guests’ tracks that are always on rotation — this week, DJ and producer Robbie Kitt.
For Seachtain na Gaeilge, this week it’s “The Irish One” - téann host Annabelle Maher ar thuras go Gaeilge.
An archive programme featuring discussions, traditions and lore about St Patrick.
All the fun of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations live from Baile an Fheirtéaraigh today.
Highlights from this past year’s Tradfest in Temple Bar.
Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as the National Symphony Orchestra celebrates St Patrick’s Day steeped in the music of composer, Shaun Davey.
Tá Fionn ag streachailt lena cheachtanna pianó — agus a bheirt thuismitheoir ina gceoltóirí!