Radio Highlights: Paul McDermott goes in search of the magic of Sliabh Luachra's musical tradition

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Máirín speaks to some of the journalists who were working at the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Tá Rang 6 ó Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire mar DJs agaibh an tseachtain seo, le haghaidh Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Verdi’s La Traviata: Captivating soprano Angel Blue stars as Violetta.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

An Draíocht: Eoin ‘Stan’ O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra musician in residence, assists Paul McDermott in the search for six old vinyl records documenting the regional tradition - and discusses his passion for its future.

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

This week: the importance of Irish culture in contributing to the State’s identity.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Helen Meany reviews a new version of Molière’s 17th century comedy by Frank McGuinness, directed by Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin, and ongoing at the Abbey Theatre.

TUESDAY

808 with Andrew C

RTÉ Pulse, 2pm

Inspired by the classic 80's drum machine, a weekly hip-hop/R&B mix of original tunes, edits and remixes.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Back to the Session Archives, with Damien Dempsey in Fanning Session from 1996, and Studio 8 excursions from Pony Club (2009) and Soak (2017).

Pop star Bono greets Charlotte Hatherley, then of Northern rockers Ash, before the start of a concert in Belfast in support of the Good Friday Agreement in May of 1998 - having just released second LP 'Nu-Clear Sounds'. In the background are (l/r) SDLP leader, John Hume and Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble). Photo by Chris Bacon/PA.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

An appearance from the Kilfenora Céilí Band, ahead of their National Concert Hall gig this weekend.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

Series three — live performances from Chris Kabs and Chubby Cat, and industry tips and tricks from In Tua Nua singer Leslie Dowdall.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Your writer’s favourite album by Northern power-poppers Ash finally gets its due in a vinyl reissue — Tim Wheeler and Mark Hamilton talk to Dan Hegarty about 1998’s Nu-Clear Sounds.

THURSDAY

On Rotation

RTÉ Pulse, 4pm

DJ Siobhán Brosnan (Skirmish Blog) takes listeners through her guests’ tracks that are always on rotation — this week, DJ and producer Robbie Kitt.

Kidcast

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

For Seachtain na Gaeilge, this week it’s “The Irish One” - téann host Annabelle Maher ar thuras go Gaeilge.

ST PATRICK’S DAY

Naomh Pádraig: Caint agus Seanchas

R na G, 9.15am

An archive programme featuring discussions, traditions and lore about St Patrick.

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

All the fun of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations live from Baile an Fheirtéaraigh today.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Highlights from this past year’s Tradfest in Temple Bar.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as the National Symphony Orchestra celebrates St Patrick’s Day steeped in the music of composer, Shaun Davey.

Cleachtadh a Dhéanann Máistreacht

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Tá Fionn ag streachailt lena cheachtanna pianó — agus a bheirt thuismitheoir ina gceoltóirí!