The Last Of Us: Episode eight unveils an evangelical monster 

It says a lot that the penultimate episode of The Last Of Us is perhaps the series’ most unsettling to date. There are no Infected – but in born-again preacher David, the show gives us the face of a true monster.

An episode entitled 'When We Are In Need' opens at a community gathering, where the seemingly gentle David is leading his flock as they mourn the recent death of one of their number.

The dead man’s daughter has a question: when will they bury the body? David (Scott Shepherd) hesitates and shares a glance with his number two, James (Troy Baker – Joel in the Last Of Us video game). The ground is too cold for the burial, he says before moving on to the next subject – their diminishing rations.

Meanwhile, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) are still holed up at the house where they crashed last week. Joel is no longer at death’s door – but the knife wound to his gut has nonetheless left him severely dilapidated. Ellie takes their shotgun and goes hunting. Out in the snow, she brings down a deer– only to find that the body, when she tracks it down, has been claimed by David and James.

A stand-off ensues and David agrees to Ellie’s request for medicines in return for sharing the buck James sets off to retrieve them.. As they warm by a fire, David tells Ellie that he found god after the apocalypse. He appears friendly – but then reveals that the dead man in their community was killed in a run-in with “a crazy man” accompanied by a “little girl”. It’s the guy who shivved Joel at the university!

The Last of Us, episode eight.

As he tells her this James sneaks up on Ellie. David tells him to lower his weapon and hand over the drugs as agreed. Ellie returns to Joel and injects him with antibiotics.

David is clearly a creep. And his vicious side comes to the surface back at Silver Lake, the holiday village where he and his people have made home.

He turns on the teenager who lost her dad, punching her in the face when she questions his decision to kill Joel but let Ellie live. This is followed by a repulsive scene in which the unhappy campers tuck into a meaty stew prepared under the careful gaze of David and James. What’s on the menu?

David, James and their goons track down Ellie and Joel .With Joel still incapacitated Ellie lures them away on her horse Shimmer, who is shot. She crawls away and is captured.

Ellie wakes in a cell at Silver Lake. David brings dinner – he swears it’s just venison, after she spies a human ear on the floor. However, he admits he and James have had to feed their community human remains to keep starvation at bay. David also tells Ellie she is special – and that she can help him lead Silver Lake. He goes on to reveal that the god he worships is the Cordyceps fungal plague that has turned half the world into Infected.

“It’s fruitful. It multiples. It feeds and protects its children. And it secures its future with violence if it must. It loves.” Euugh. Ellie takes David’s hand in a what appears a friendly gesture – only to then snap one of his fingers. With that, she finally reveals her name. “Tell them Ellie is the little girl that broke your f**king finger.” Back at the house, Joel is awake. But where’s Ellie? He somehow gets out of bed and set out in pursuit. He’d better hurry. David and James have decided that Ellie is on the menu after all.

A scene from The Last of Us.

They’re shaken when they see her Infected scar – which gives Ellie an opportunity to slip free of the chopping block (taking out James for good measure). In the village’s main hall, David stalks Ellie - even after a fire breaks out. Finally he pins her down in hugely unsettling fashion – and she slashes him to death with a cleaver. Joel finds her in the snow and they embrace before staggering off towards an uncertain future. One thing is for sure: whatever obstacles await they won’t be nearly as stomach-turning as cannibal king David.

So yes, we can't wait for next week's final episode.