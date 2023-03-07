Grainne Mulvey: Finding a voice for Ireland's great women's speeches 

The speeches of influential Irish women over the last hundred years fuel a new work by composer Grainne Mulvey. Her piece, 'Until the Women of Ireland are Free', borrows its title from a speech by Hannah Sheehy Skeffington and will have its premiere at the Finding a Voice Festival in Clonmel.

The raison d’etre of the festival is to give a platform to music by female composers and opens in the scenic riverside town for a sixth year. The Carlow-based composer highlights the voices of such figures as trade unionist Harriet Morison, suffragette Sheehy Skeffington, Magdalene survivor Elizabeth Coppin, and politician Clare Daly.

Lines from their speeches as featured in Sonja Tiernan’s book, Voices that Rocked the System, will be delivered by American soprano Aylish Kerrigan. “I wanted to look at problems that have affected women’s progress and their emancipation through the piece," says Mulvey. "The battle for women to be heard was a long process for centuries and the work explores this struggle for women to speak out.”

Accompanied by chamber ensemble, expect the voice to be amplified, muted, spliced and resynthesized given the composer’s penchant for recorded sound and electronics.

Now established as a composer with an international profile, it was almost by accident that Mulvey, head of composition at a Dublin Conservatoire, found her niche. “I was in third year of a music degree programme at Waterford IT. I was the only student who turned up for a class with the late Eric Sweeney," Mulvey explains. "He introduced me to a 12-tone row and the music of Schoenberg. That was my first foray into composition. I was very unsure about this music at first, but I got the bug and it is because of his encouragement that I’m here.

"Mulvey went on to on to study at Queen’s in Belfast and York University. It was at York that she began to explore using electronics in her work but a fascination with technology goes back to her early musical experiences."

Róisín Maher, Artistic Director of Finding A Voice in Clonmel; Anne-Marie O’Farrell, harpist and composer; and Evonne Ferguson Director of the Contemporary Music Centre. Picture: Maxells

Mulvey was one of six children and didn't get formal piano lessons, but says there was always music on in the house. "My mother loved musicals and my father was an avid classical music fan. We listened to BBC Radio 3 a lot. It was through singing that I learned to love music. My father would teach me a theme of a symphony and record me on an old Telefunken recording machine.

"Living with brothers who were into electronics and buying the latest gadgets etc. was all part of it too. I was fascinated by reel-to-reel tapes even though I couldn’t understand them. I always liked recording sounds.” A more formal music education came later at St Leo’s in Carlow with teacher Anne Buckeridge.

The voice is paramount in Mulvey’s work. “There is so much you can do with the voice, so many ways of transforming it.” The new piece picks up the thread of an earlier work by Mulvey. ‘Great Women’, a work for soprano and electronics, based on the speeches of early 20th century activists, Countess Markievicz and Rosie Hackett and presidents, McAleese and Robinson, was released in 2021.

Mulvey is effusive in her praise of the Co Tipperary festival and acknowledges that without the platform, opportunities to bring a largescale contemporary piece to a live audience are slim. “People say, well it’s not popular music. I would say, fast food is popular but it isn’t always good for your diet. What needs to happen for new music to come into the main arena is to include it on programmes-sandwich it between Classical and Romantic pieces on programmes. If you can do that, it is a service to living artists."

She references Beethoven. "He was a contemporary of his time too and was lambasted because his work was considered too contemporary. New music needs a platform to grow and develop.”

While the focus of the festival is on living composers, other recitals feature the work of voices from the past. The Con Tempo Quartet team up with guitarist Eleanor Kelly to perform work by the late Argentinian composer Claudia Montero. Baroque violinist, Claire Duff joins harpsichordist Rachel Factor to present works by 17t century Italian nun Isabella Leonarda and 18th century Prussian princess Anna Amalia.