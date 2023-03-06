Want to star in The Young Offenders? Here's how to apply for a role in season four 

The Young Offenders is returning for a fourth season, and the hit BBC/RTÉ series is looking for new acting talent.

It's been nearly three years since Conor MacSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O'Keeffe (Chris Walley) graced our small screens, but the comedy has been commissioned for another season.

And in even more exciting news, they're looking for new cast members — so you could see yourself starring alongside Cork's most famous rogues.

If you fancy starring alongside Conor and Jock in the new series, you can apply online at theyoungoffenders.com/casting.

You'll be asked to provide an introduction video and a demo scene, and any details of previous acting experience.

The closing date for applications is this Friday, March 10.

Commenting on the show's renewal for a fourth season, Peter Foott, creator of The Young Offenders said "audiences have been asking for more of the journeys of these characters".

"We’re very excited to take the show in new directions for Series 4 and can’t wait to bring it back to TV screens.”

The TV show, which first aired in 2018, came off the back of the 2016 IFTA-winning movie of the same name.

The fourth season will be directed by Jamie Jay Johnson (Dead Pixels, Fresh Meat) with a premiere date for the new season to be announced in due course.