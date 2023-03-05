Dancing with the stars recap: Panti sent home after facing Brooke in dance-off 

Panti Bliss has been knocked out of Dancing with the Stars.

The drag queen faced Brooke Scullion in the dance-off, who had scored 28, including a ten from judge Arthur Gourounlian, for her "powerful" tango.

It was the second week in a row the Pantibar owner found herself in the bottom two, which she said was "hard".

On Sunday, she performed a theatrical American Smooth, which Arthur said brought “entertainment, drama and humour” to the studio. Head judge Loraine instructed the drag queen to “take a bow” following the performance, and she had scored 27.

Panti Bliss amd Brooke Scullion were in the bottom two .

"I’m very sad and everything," Panti said following the results, "but Brooke is like a niece to me, my best friend, I love her with all my heart."

Speaking of his partner Denys Samson, he said he was "everything".

"I love this man so much.”

Kevin McGahern with Laura Nolan during the Dancing with the Stars quarter finals. Picture : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Earlier in the night, comedian Kevin McGahern brought “the disco” with his high-tempo, lift-heavy salsa to Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Calvin Harris’ Stay With Me. Dressed in a yellow leopard-print shirt, his salsa had “every ingredient to be spicy,” judge Arthur said.

Judge Brian said he accomplished most of the routine well – and noted that his partner Laura Nolen had really packed the routine “full of challenges”, which was a sign she believed in him.

“Stakes are high,” judge Loraine said, “that means you had to do risky lifts, and I feel it paid off tonight.” He scored 23 – the lowest individual score of the night.

Carl Mullan and Emily Barker during the Dancing with the Stars quarter finals. Picture : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Carl Mullan achieved his highest score in the competition so far with a fun-filled Charleston – which resulted in table-induced energy in rehearsals but appeared to go down without a hitch on Sunday night.

“If ever there was a dance that suited someone's personality...,” judge Brian said, “I think it was your best dance so far.... you smashed it.”

Head judge Loraine said it was a “superb” performance from both Carl and pro-dancer Emily Barker tonight. They scored 28 – including a 10 from Arthur.

Glee star Damian McGinty took on the foxtrot this week, with “poise and finesse”, according to judge Arthur. He said he couldn’t take his eyes off him for the performance, calling it “beautiful”.

Judge Brian, disagreed, however, saying he didn’t think it was his best performance, and in particular, criticising his “clumpy footwork”. He scored 25.

Suzanne Jackson during the Dancing with the Stars quarter finals. Picture : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Influencer Suzanne Jackson and pro partner Michael Danilczuk closed the individual dance portion of the night with a rumba to Lana Del Rey’s Young and Beautiful, the highlight of Sunday night’s show.

“Technically, spot on, absolutely spot on,” judge Brian said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a rumba like that on Dancing with the Stars.”

Judge Arthur said it was “a golden performance” and “breathtaking”. Head judge Loraine said the influencer had given “a masterclass” in how to do a rumba. She scored a perfect 30 – the only time a rumba has ever scored full-marks on the show.

Lottie Ryan's dance team came out on top. Picture : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Along with the individual dances this week – the celebrities also took part in team dances with returning champs Jake Carter and Lottie Ryan acting as team captains. Jake’s team, with Brooke, Panti and Damian, scored 27 for their team, but Lottie Ryan’s team of Suzanne, Kevin and Carl, came out on top with a score of 28.

Dancing with the Stars airs Sundays on RTÉ One at 6.30pm