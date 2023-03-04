Book review: Shane Dunphy takes a skewed look at the mundane

THERE’S nothing more likely to bring on a panic attack than receiving a computer message that reads: “Error executing script_import_not found.” To the uninitiated, such computer-speak is impenetrable but to those in the know it means that a day’s work is likely to have gone down the drain. It means that a file has been deleted by mistake and cannot be retrieved. That’s the opening premise of Shane Dunphy’s latest book, The Helpdesk.

It follows, James, a high-profile partner in one of London's most successful law firms and his catastrophic error that could end his lucrative career. Working late at night and exhausted after a long day, James loses a file for a multi-million pound deal he's working on and in desperation contacts the company's IT helpdesk. A woman named Charlotte answers his call, setting in motion a series of events set to shatter his life.

Or does she? The mysterious Charlotte is more than she seems, not just the woman on the other side of the computer screen, but a woman possessed with the need for power and control. She finds it, literally, at her fingertips. James is married to Bella. She's beautiful and clever, a teacher at one of London's most prestigious schools and, on the face of it, they have the perfect lives. That is until Charlotte comes into the picture. James had to allow her control of his computer to fix the problem. Now it looks as if she is controlling his life as well.

The Helpdesk is billed as a ‘gripping, fast-paced thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat’. It is certainly gripping and engaging but fast-paced it ain’t. The structure of the book, with each chapter devoted to the different characters’ point of view, slows the narrative down to the point where, at times, it borders on becoming tedious. Some chapters are barely a page long.

Dunphy holds a Masters Degree in Sociology and post-graduate qualifications in creative therapies and child protection and is Head of the Social Care Department at Waterford College of Further Education. That means he know what makes people tick.

That is evident in the characters he creates — weird, wonderful and mysterious — that raise this book above your everyday thriller. It is really a book about flawed characters and fractious relationships and the length that people will go to in order to get their way. Chief among them is Tristan Grosvenor, a psychopathic billionaire who will stop at nothing — murder included — to make even more billions.

Bella isn’t all she appears to be, either. While supposedly happily married to James, she pines for Caleb, a physical education teacher at her school. Her description of him is beyond gushy: “Anyone who looks at Caleb cannot but immediately notice he’s gorgeous. He is simply a beautiful man. Like Johnny Depp is beautiful, or Brad Pitt is beautiful.” Bella also finds herself the target of vicious rumours at school — and no one seems willing to believe her side of the story.

What makes The Helpdesk so gripping is that it takes mundane aspects of everyday lives and gives them a twist. It shows that the simplest things we do can have unexpected consequences that last for a long time.

This is particularly true in the 21st century where modern technology threatens to control us all.

As Dunphy puts it: “We’re all carrying around surveillance devices these days and they do say that our computers know more about who we truly are as individuals than any human being in our immediate circle. If that’s not scary, I don’t what is.” It’s even scarier if Big Sister is watching you.