"...the fashion industry ‘is one of the most destructive industries on our planet,’ generating a gobsmacking 100 billion+ garments per year (at a conservative estimate), much of which ends up in landfill sites within a year of production"
Film review: Fashion Reimagined looks at the difficulties behind ethical clothing

Fashion Reimagined

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 17:00
Declan Burke

  • Fashion Reimagined 
  • ★★★★☆

Fashion Reimagined (15A) follows Amy Powney, creative director at Mother of Pearl, as she sets out to create a ‘No Frills’ collection that is ethically sourced and sustainable. No easy feat, given that the fashion industry ‘is one of the most destructive industries on our planet,’ generating a gobsmacking 100 billion+ garments per year (at a conservative estimate), much of which ends up in landfill sites within a year of production.

Inspired as a student by Naomi Klein’s No Logo and Katherine Hamnett, a fashion designer and pioneer of sustainability in the business, Amy embarks on a globe-trotting mission — Uruguay, Peru, Turkey — in a bid to source raw materials that are environmentally and socio-economically friendly. That she quickly finds herself entangled in a web of impossible difficulties will come as no surprise, and nor is the fact that the obstacles she encounters are largely imposed by the bottom line of an industry that would, if ranked by GDP, qualify as the seventh biggest economy in the world.

There are times when Becky Hutner’s documentary doubles as an extended advertisement for the Mother of Pearl brand, it’s true — product placement, as you might imagine, is unavoidable — but there’s no doubting Amy’s sincerity, as she and her indefatigable right-hand woman Chloe Marks refuse to accept, despite repeated setbacks, that the fashion industry cannot change.

<p>Young Fathers played the Olympia in Dublin. </p>

Gig review: Young Fathers impress amidst celebrity guests at the Olympia, Dublin

