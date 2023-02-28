Succession, Dublin Narcos, Ted Lasso... 10 TV shows to watch in March

Dublin Narcos

Sky Documentaries, March 4

An unfortunate claim to fame of Ireland’s capital city is how it has spawned a multi-million euro narcotics industry, with some of its major dealers moving beyond the country to become big players on the international scene. This three-part docu-series looks the evolution of the drugs world in Dublin from the 1980s to the present day.

George Michael: Outed

George Michael performs at the Equality Rocks concert at RFK Stadium in Washington Saturday April 29, 2000. This is the first time Michael has performed on a U.S. stage since 1991. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)

Channel 4, March 6

A two-part series over consecutive nights on how George Michael’s arrest in 1998 in a public toilet led to his public coming out as gay, and instead of the expected tabloid shaming, he managed to turn it into a positive experience for himself and a landmark moment for gay liberation.

RTÉ Investigates

RTÉ One, March 6

For a profession working in such a sensitive area as mental health, it seems to be surprisingly easy to set up as a working psychologist. Barry O’Kelly investigates a sphere that in parts is very is surprisingly unregulated.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun

Netflix, March 10

A film take on the popular BBC series. The 129-minute offering is currently getting a short cinema run before being available on the streaming service. As well as main man Idris Elba, watch out for Cork actor Dermot Crowley.

Jack B Yeats: The Man Who Painted Ireland

Sky Arts/Now, March 14

He may not have been as famous as his poet brother WB, but this documentary narrated by author Colm Tóibín shows how artist Jack B Yeats was a major talent in his own right.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+, March 15

One of the breakout hits of the lockdown era, can the story of an American soccer coach in England hold our attention for a third series? The 12 episodes will drop weekly over the next three months.

Wild Isles

BBC One, tbc

David Attenborough will be 97 in May, and in this new five-part series he focuses on the sometimes overlooked wildlife of Ireland and Britain. Eagles and whales are among the big stars but we also see how some of the more familiar, ‘ordinary’ animals on our doorstep are truly spectacular creatures.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Netflix, March 15

The same digital technology that gave us Netflix also produced a proliferation of pornography sites, with the second-biggest being Pornhub. This documentary looks at the rise of the Canadian-owned site, and some of the controversies it has faced along the way.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming

The Edge and Bono take David Letterman on a tour of Dublin. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Disney+, March 17

The two U2 members take David Letterman on a tour of Dublin, along the way explaining some of the places and situations that inspired some of their most famous songs.

Succession

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Cook and Kieran Culkin in Succession.

Sky Atlantic/Now, March 27

The fourth season is apparently the final instalment of fun and games with the wonderfully odious Roy family. Presumably Logan will meet his maker during the season, but not before wreaking more havoc in the lives of his privileged brood.