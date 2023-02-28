Succession, Dublin Narcos, Ted Lasso... 10 TV shows to watch in March

An unfortunate claim to fame of Ireland’s capital city is how it has spawned a multi-million euro narcotics industry, with some of its major dealers moving beyond the country to become big players on the international scene. This three-part docu-series looks the evolution of the drugs world in Dublin from the 1980s to the present day.
A two-part series over consecutive nights on how George Michael’s arrest in 1998 in a public toilet led to his public coming out as gay, and instead of the expected tabloid shaming, he managed to turn it into a positive experience for himself and a landmark moment for gay liberation.
For a profession working in such a sensitive area as mental health, it seems to be surprisingly easy to set up as a working psychologist. Barry O’Kelly investigates a sphere that in parts is very is surprisingly unregulated.
A film take on the popular BBC series. The 129-minute offering is currently getting a short cinema run before being available on the streaming service. As well as main man Idris Elba, watch out for Cork actor Dermot Crowley.
He may not have been as famous as his poet brother WB, but this documentary narrated by author Colm Tóibín shows how artist Jack B Yeats was a major talent in his own right.
One of the breakout hits of the lockdown era, can the story of an American soccer coach in England hold our attention for a third series? The 12 episodes will drop weekly over the next three months.
David Attenborough will be 97 in May, and in this new five-part series he focuses on the sometimes overlooked wildlife of Ireland and Britain. Eagles and whales are among the big stars but we also see how some of the more familiar, ‘ordinary’ animals on our doorstep are truly spectacular creatures.
The same digital technology that gave us Netflix also produced a proliferation of pornography sites, with the second-biggest being Pornhub. This documentary looks at the rise of the Canadian-owned site, and some of the controversies it has faced along the way.
The two U2 members take David Letterman on a tour of Dublin, along the way explaining some of the places and situations that inspired some of their most famous songs.
The fourth season is apparently the final instalment of fun and games with the wonderfully odious Roy family. Presumably Logan will meet his maker during the season, but not before wreaking more havoc in the lives of his privileged brood.