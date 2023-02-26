Tommy Tiernan Show recap: Host wonders how researchers found ancient language expert

Viewers of The Tommy Tiernan Show have often wondered just how the show’s researchers discover their eclectic range of guests, and on Saturday night’s episode the host himself questioned aloud how they had stumbled upon one particular guest — but it was asked in awe.

Dr Martin Worthington, a Middle Eastern studies academic, astonished Tiernan and viewers with his encyclopedic knowledge of ancient languages, ranging from interpretations of the story of Noah’s Arc to explaining why knowing and understanding a language is better than simply using a tool like Google Translate.

“Can I ask you — this is gonna sound strange — but the people who find guests for this show, how did they come across you? What would have alerted them to you?” Tiernan asked as the audience giggled.

Worthington said he thinks the likely answer is some work he did on the Marvel film, The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie and Dublin Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan.

“I never met Angelina Jolie, and I was a very, very minor Babylonian cog in this large Hollywood wheel, but people latched on to this idea that an ancient language could be brought to life in Hollywood today,” he explained.

“There was a period of time where the world became very interested in this whole story and I think that one of your people must have decided there wasn't anybody better and gone and scrapped the Babylonian barrel to pick me up. So here I am, clay tablet in hand.”

At one point during their chat, Worthington admitted he forgot the question he was answering, which Tiernan described as “amazing”.

“You kind of talk like a jazz musician doing a solo. It's wonderful to listen to, really, it's a strange gift. I've forgotten the question as well,” the host said.

Ken Doherty: 'There's been lots of ups and downs, but I think the ups outweigh the downs'

Earlier, Tiernan was joined by snooker legend Ken Doherty, who touched upon his iconic career, his separation from his wife, Louise, and his relationship with his teenage son.

He said he and Louise “drifted apart” but noted their son Christian, 15, is the “center of our lives.” Doherty said he lives in England to have more time with them.

He added his life experiences, both good and bad, have been ”a wonderful journey. I've enjoyed every minute. There's been lots of ups and downs, but I think the ups outweigh the downs, for sure.”

He said one of his favourite memories from his career was being asked by Alex Ferguson to parade Manchester United’s world championship trophy around Old Trafford.

“I told him to eff off. I thought it was one of my mates winding me up. He said, ‘Kenny, it's Alex Ferguson and I'm not going to ask you a second time.” He said as a result he met football legends including Roy Keane, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Sophie White: 'My life slipped into a nightmare. I can pretty much say I've never been the same.'

Finally, Tiernan was joined by journalist, writer and podcaster Sophie White, who spoke about her mental health experiences.

White said her life changed when she took a pill at Electric Picnic in 2007 and it was “like a switch flipped”.

“My life slipped into a nightmare. I can pretty much say I've never been the same. It’s almost like my life leading up to that age of 22 just fell off a cliff and I've never been that person that I was ever again.”

She said that experience led to her first hospitalisation for mental health issues and she was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she was relieved to have clarified. “Even though it was diagnosed quite late, I'm so grateful that I got that clarity,” she said.

“It definitely put a bit of shape on my life and it made me realise what was happening there was actually a manic episode and that was a bit of a depression afterward and it made sense.”