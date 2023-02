Perpetual vegetables are all the rage, but they do not include Cucurbitaceae such as cucumber, because gourds of any kind are annuals. For the cover of Declan Toohey’s novel Perpetual Comedown, Jack Smyth, a Dublin-born illustrator, has chosen an orange warty gourd that looks like a detumescent, or castrated, penis.

There are reasons for Smyth’s choice: Firstly one of the characters, English literature lecturer Andrew Laird, wears a series of gourd lapel pins. Having spent a night with Toohey’s protagonist, Darren Walton, Laird goes missing forever.

Darren is unfortunate in some of his mentors as, during in his academic career, his supervisor, Professor Moya Nolan, skids to her death on black ice and Simone Longford, his seminar leader, is dying, sooner rather than later.

So now Darren is working under Dr Kenneth Connolly, described as “a clumsy researcher and an abominable pedagogue; a cretin so spineless that he deserves to be thrown under the nearest oncoming train”.

Needless to say, Darren’s thesis on existential realism in postwar American fiction is not going well. This is not entirely the fault of academic staff; it also because Darren is not very stable mentally. Darren may be bipolar, possibly inherited from his mother, leading to manic positive activity followed by crippling depression.

In the Ussher Library of Trinity College Dublin, Darren feels constrained, as well as distracted, by his fellow students. “My mind turned to pumpkins and to the gourd family more generally.” These faces, newly tanned from the summer vacation, seem as bright as the specimen on the cover.

A “cretin” is overseeing his academic work and “gourd-faced students” sit all around. For someone with the ambition to spend his life in academia, it is not ideal, although the scenario might seem familiar to some disenchanted Irish graduates.

Darren is directed, by the handsome and gifted academic Cian Scanlon to the study of an alternate universe: A land not full of anger — like Ire Land — but calm: Camland.

It came into being in 2005 and is a place where “everyone is free to do as they please” and the “future is as colourful as the blood of its past”. The citizens are named Cucurbiteae and they all sport a colourful tattoo of a calabash, butternut squash, or one of the other 963 species in the 95 genera.

There is an academic conspiracy in train and anyone who steps into the arena of Camish Studies is pretty much doomed. Not only could a person be blackballed from all Irish higher education, but they might disappear or die like Laird, Nolan, and Longford.

On the upside, Darren enters an area of research which no one has properly explored. Instead of travelling well-trodden ground, trying to find a niche in the

familiar terrain of authors like Flannery O’Connor and Martin Heidegger, Darren can pioneer a new subject and find a “lifeline” from which he could attain his desired career in Irish universities.

It does not take long to realise that Perpetual Comedown is a bit bonkers. The structure is based on sections, with unusual titles, such as ‘Chocolate-coated crisps’ and Z=0. There seem to be mind-bending drugs, such as LSD, in the mix as well. Darren’s account might have been written when he was high. There must, de facto, be accompanying comedowns.

For those who are currently studying or working in the humanities across Ireland, there may be in-jokes, riddles, and recognisable, if unflattering, portrayals of faculty members.

Toohey writes with energy and wit and undoubtedly the novel has benefited from his mentor. Darren was unfortunate with the coaching he received, but Toohey has worked with Anne Enright, so there are no flies on him.