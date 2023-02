Much of the conversation around HBO’s The Last Of Us (Sky Atlantic, Monday) has centred on the so-called “video game curse” and whether the show could avoid it. The idea being that video games make for poor source material and that big and small screen adaptations suffer as a consequence.

So far, The Last Of Us — based on a PlayStation bestseller — has avoided that kiss of digital death. We’re deep into the zombie apocalypse, where loner Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Rasmey) are crossing America in the hope of reaching the insurgent “Fireflies”. They are doing so because Ellie is immune to the fungus that turns people into rampaging monsters and the hope is that her DNA can be used to make a vaccine.

What sets The Last of Us apart from others of its kind (The Walking Dead for example) is the “HBO-ness” of the production. The US network behind Game of Thrones is the best in the business at prestige television.

The quiet parts have been just as moving as the loud ones — as underscored by the late episode, in which Joel and Ellie continue their search for Joel’s missing brother Tommy — whom they hope can help with their quest for the Fireflies.

This episode is a triumph of small moments. Joel is beginning to suffer panic attacks as he struggles with his responsibilities to Ellie. He lost his daughter, Sarah, in the outbreak of the zombie Armageddon — a trauma he has buried deep down rather than confront. But now it is surging, unbidden, to the surface.

Tommy agrees to take Ellie to the Fireflies and the hospital where they are supposedly working on a cure. Joel persuades his brother to take on the job despite the fact he has started a new life in a colony at Jackson. Ellie is upset that Joel wants to bail and in the end, he has a change of heart and goes with her. Unfortunately, the Fireflies have moved on. Instead, it is prowled by bandits who attack Joel and leave him fighting for his life.

It makes for gut-punch drama. The twist, however, is that all of these components are already in the video game. If anything, the game does a better job of exploring the bond between Joel and Ellie as the player spends many hours as Joel keeping his surrogate daughter safe. Far from a “curse” then, the video game origins of The Last Of Us are one of the strengths of the TV adaptation. And if it holds true to the source material, the heartache has only just started.