Operation Transformation final review: Magic moments for Marie Clear 

For Marie Clear’s story alone, this season’s Operation Transformation has been a triumph. Here’s a woman who, not two months ago, said: “I see my double chin. I hate looking at my own hands”.

And in the RTÉ show’s 2023 finale there she stands, in shoes that took work to source, finally arriving from the UK “from someone that made shoes for little people”. And in a self-designed dress, made from two dresses, “to make it what I wanted”.

Marie Clear at the Operation Transformation finale. Picture: Andres Poveda

And then Marie says the words that, for any of us, would represent a pinnacle achieved: “I can finally look in the mirror at myself. I can finally walk down the street and look in shop windows. I have accepted myself.”

And what takes Marie’s transformation to another level is that she has made the world bigger for people way beyond herself. “I’m after opening everyone’s eyes to what it is like to be a little person."

Because this is what the show’s about – not just the numbers indicating a transformed physicality.

And it has to be said, the numbers are stunning. Thomas Hynes is a stand-out example. Five years ago he suffered a heart attack and now he feels “a million dollars”, after completing his “first ever” 5k – wife Eileen says “he’s the boy I met 34 years ago”. Thomas has reversed the digits on his metabolic age: from 65 at the show’s outset to 56 now.

Kathryn Thomas presenting the Operation Transformation 2023 finale. Picture: Andres Poveda

But it’s the inner transformations that touch us. Stephanie Bowden, a gifted soccer coach arrived on our screens in January, struggling to get her mojo back after having two children within four years. From having to Google ‘how to cut a tomato’ at the beginning, she has tackled anxiety and re-learned to trust her body.

Primary school principal Lorraine Dempsey’s big learning has been realising “I’m not replaceable at home”. Her big lesson to us about work-life balance. We’ve watched her juggle her busy home and school life – stressing because the substitute teacher she’d arranged is out sick – and now in the finale she’s saying “the school phone will be switched off by 5pm of an evening”.

Operation Transformation mentors and presenters Niamh Buffini, Sumi Dunne, Sophie Pratt, Eddie Murphy, Kathryn Thomas and Karl Henry. Picture: Andres Poveda

Her husband, Anthony, sums up the change in her: “It’s just understanding you can…‘not be in charge’ of every aspect of things – and things will still continue on as they should.”

And Andrea Daly who, in her early 20s – along with husband Joe – became fulltime carer to their eldest child, Dylan, who had cerebral palsy. Dylan died in 2019, aged 13. Andrea couldn’t believe she’d run 5k, but “I said ‘just keep going… don’t stop’”. She’s happier, more motivated, her Operation Transformation journey meant “buying back time for me and the kids”.

The finale isn’t short of glamour – but it’s the grit that brought each participant to this great finish that truly inspires.