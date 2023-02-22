You've Been Framed axed by ITV after 33 years

Popular home-movie clip show You’ve Been Framed has been “rested” by ITV after 33 years.

The broadcaster confirmed there will be no new series of the show this year and there are no plans for it to return next year.

Fronted by comedian Harry Hill since 2004, You’ve Been Framed sees viewers send in humorous clips from their home lives, with a fee of £250 (€284) previously being offered for each one broadcast.

You’ve Been Framed was originally hosted by Jeremy Beadle (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The programme followed a similar format to America’s Funniest Home Videos, which launched in 1989, and Japan’s Fun TV With Katochan And Ken-chan, which started in 1986.

Hill hosted the final episode of You’ve Been Framed which aired last August, and has voiced 341 out of 701 episodes.

The show was originally hosted by Jeremy Beadle when it arrived on screens in 1990.

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley took over in 1998, followed by entertainer Jonathan Wilkes for one series in 2003.