You've Been Framed axed by ITV after 33 years

The broadcaster confirmed there will be no new series of the show this year and there are no plans for it to return next year
You've Been Framed axed by ITV after 33 years

You’ve Been Framed has been fronted by Harry Hill since 2004

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 13:40
Mike Bedigan

Popular home-movie clip show You’ve Been Framed has been “rested” by ITV after 33 years.

The broadcaster confirmed there will be no new series of the show this year and there are no plans for it to return next year.

Fronted by comedian Harry Hill since 2004, You’ve Been Framed sees viewers send in humorous clips from their home lives, with a fee of £250 (€284) previously being offered for each one broadcast.

You’ve Been Framed was originally hosted by Jeremy Beadle (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The programme followed a similar format to America’s Funniest Home Videos, which launched in 1989, and Japan’s Fun TV With Katochan And Ken-chan, which started in 1986.

Hill hosted the final episode of You’ve Been Framed which aired last August, and has voiced 341 out of 701 episodes.

The show was originally hosted by Jeremy Beadle when it arrived on screens in 1990.

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley took over in 1998, followed by entertainer Jonathan Wilkes for one series in 2003.

More in this section

Graham Norton confirmed as host for Eurovision 2023 Graham Norton confirmed as host for Eurovision 2023
Les SalAmandas Les SalAmandas: International folk collaboration created in Ballydehob
Dublin Film Festival: Jim Sheridan on his new Peter O'Toole documentary  Dublin Film Festival: Jim Sheridan on his new Peter O'Toole documentary 
FramedPlace: UK
<p>Singers Emma Nash  and Majella McCullagh at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series at Cork Opera House.  Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Proms series at Cork Opera House to feature music from Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd