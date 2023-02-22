Graham Norton confirmed as host for Eurovision 2023

Cork TV personality and author Graham Norton will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, it has been confirmed.

The BBC announced the full presenting team on Wednesday, with Norton set to be joined on stage by singer Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Comedian and former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc will also be on hand to assist, with commentary provided by Scott Mills and Rylan.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Broadcaster Zoe Ball, announced the news on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday.

Norton has hosted the BBC’s coverage of the competition for the past twelve years.

A total of 37 countries are set to take part in Eurovision this year, with Ukraine automatically qualifying as 2022 winners as well as the so-called “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

The 15 countries who will be performing in the first semi-final on May 9 include Ireland, Serbia, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, Sweden, Moldova, Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

Wild Youth, winners on the Late Late show Eurosong Special. Picture: Andres Poveda/RTÉ/PA Wire

Dublin band Wild Youth will represent Ireland with their winning track 'We Are One'.

The second semi-final will take place on May 11 and will see Armenia, Cyprus, Romania, Denmark, Belgium, Iceland, Greece, Estonia, Albania, Australia, Austria, Lithuania, San Marino, Slovenia, Georgia and Poland go head-to-head.