Lydon's hopes dashed as Wild Youth to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2023

Dublin band Wild Youth will represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.

The group will perform their track We Are One at the competition in Liverpool this May.

Also competing for the chance to represent Ireland on the night was former sex pistols front man John Lydon with his band Public Image Limited. His entry, 'Hawaii', was dedicated to his wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. He ended up placing fourth on the night.

Galway girl Jennifer Connolly, Donegal songwriter ADGY, Grafton Street busker Leila Jane and Longford duo Wild and K Muni & ND had also been in the running.

Wild Youth's song 'We Are One' was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Irish band have plenty of experience on stage, having toured with Westlife, The Script and Lewis Capaldi.

The current front man of the group Conor O'Donoghue said people thought they were "mental" to go for the Eurovision, but he was "so happy" they did.

"We hope everyone gets behind the song and we hope everyone gets behind us.

"We have been around for a while and we wanted to take a risk. Everyone who performed tonight has a great future ahead of them."

Speaking earlier in the night, he said the inspiration for the song "came from a conversation talking about the Eurovision and how everyone should feel free to be themselves".

He also spoke of his mother, who has passed away, being "a huge Eurovision fan".

"She loved the glamour and the styling and everything... it's funny, my dad said to me, your mom would love that you're doing it.

"So I think there's a part of that inside of me as well, doing it and thinking of her."