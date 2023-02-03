Lydon's hopes dashed as Wild Youth to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2023

Former sex pistols front man John Lydon ended up placing fourth with his band Public Image Limited
Lydon's hopes dashed as Wild Youth to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2023

Wild Youth are pictured performing their song “We are One” on The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Picture: Andres Poveda

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 23:36
Nicole Glennon

Dublin band Wild Youth will represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.

The group will perform their track We Are One at the competition in Liverpool this May.

Also competing for the chance to represent Ireland on the night was former sex pistols front man John Lydon with his band Public Image Limited. His entry, 'Hawaii', was dedicated to his wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. He ended up placing fourth on the night.

Galway girl Jennifer Connolly, Donegal songwriter ADGY, Grafton Street busker Leila Jane and Longford duo Wild and K Muni & ND had also been in the running.

Wild Youth's song 'We Are One' was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson in Stockholm, Sweden. 

The Irish band have plenty of experience on stage, having toured with Westlife, The Script and Lewis Capaldi.

The current front man of the group Conor O'Donoghue said people thought they were "mental" to go for the Eurovision, but he was "so happy" they did.

"We hope everyone gets behind the song and we hope everyone gets behind us.

"We have been around for a while and we wanted to take a risk. Everyone who performed tonight has a great future ahead of them."

Speaking earlier in the night, he said the inspiration for the song "came from a conversation talking about the Eurovision and how everyone should feel free to be themselves".

He also spoke of his mother, who has passed away, being "a huge Eurovision fan".

"She loved the glamour and the styling and everything... it's funny, my dad said to me, your mom would love that you're doing it.

"So I think there's a part of that inside of me as well, doing it and thinking of her."

Read More

John Lydon: I wanted to be absolutely poignant about the catastrophe my wife is going through

More in this section

Film Review: Brendan Fraser makes a powerful return to Hollywood's big leagues in The Whale Film Review: Brendan Fraser makes a powerful return to Hollywood's big leagues in The Whale
Film Review: M Night Shymalan's Knock at the Cabin is improbable, but gripping Film Review: M Night Shymalan's Knock at the Cabin is improbable, but gripping
Rod Stewart With Cheap Trick In Concert - Nashville, TN Rod Stewart returns to Cork as Marquee looks set to continue
Lydon's hopes dashed as Wild Youth to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2023

Review: Damien Dempsey digs deep for Tales From The Holywell 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.271 s