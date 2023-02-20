The Last Of Us recap: Brother meets brother in a flawed family reunion 

Winter has arrived and Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Rasmey) are trying to move on from the horrific deaths in the Kansas City suburbs of Sam and Henry. They’re in Wyoming and, after three months of travel, should be closing in on Joel’s brother Tommy. But all that snow coupled with a lack of GPS means they’re straight-up lost.

Joel’s way of dealing with this impasse is, of course, to resort to violence. He draws a gun on an old couple who have been living quietly away from clickers and Fedra. They don’t know about Tommy. They also have a warning: once Joel and Ellie cross the river, they’ll be in a land overrun with Infected – and worse.

“We never see who’s out there,” says the man. “but we see the bodies they leave behind. Some infected, some not.”

Joel and Ellie press on. But not before Joel feels suddenly light-headed and clutches his chest. Are 20 years of trauma finally catching up with him?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us.

That would seem to be the case. Later, when he and Ellie camp out under the stars, he falls asleep during his watch and wakes to find Ellie standing guard with a gun. He’s shocked. All his life, Joel has judged himself by his ability to protect those closest to him. He couldn’t save Sarah, his daughter, from Fedra. And now he can’t even stay awake to keep watch over Ellie.

The next day they come upon a seemingly functional hydroelectric dam and are waylaid by masked riders, who have a dog that sniffs out infected. Ellie is technically infected – it’s just that her natural immunity has prevented her from turning. . If the dog barks, she’s dead.

Joel is helpless once again. Then the pooch pauses. It wags its tail at Ellie rather than howling blue murder. Meanwhile, one of the riders does a double-take when Joel mentions “Tommy”. They escort the duo back to a gated village, where Tommy has started over.

The rider is his wife, Maria. They’re expecting a child. Tommy’s literal radio silence from Joel is part of this new life. The community has to be careful about alerting the wrong kind of people to their existence. “Am I the wrong people?” wonders Joel. Tommy doesn’t go out of his way to set him right.

Rutina Wesley in The Last of Us.

He does have some good news. There is indeed a Firefly medical facility – it’s a week’s ride south, at a college in Colorado. But Joel wonders if he’s up to that journey. He has another panic attack that may be double as a potential cardiac arrest. He worries, too, that he may fail Ellie as he feels he failed Sarah.

Fearing he isn’t up to it he shares with Tommy the secret of Ellie’s immunity and begs his brother to take her to the Fireflies. Ellie overhears the conversation and confronts Joel. “You’re not my daughter,” he snarls in response. “And I sure as hell ain’t your dad.” Ellie is upset but what choice does she have but go with Tommy?

When the sun comes up, though, she and Tommy find Joel packed and ready. “Let’s go,” he says. Maybe he’s ready to be a father figure after all.

Fast forward a week and they arrive at the campus. There’s a Firefly emblem and lots of lab monkeys gone feral. So the rebels were here. But where are they now? They’ve packed up and gone. Joel and Ellie are still absorbing this discovery when they are ambushed by more bandits. Joel chokes one out - but then he catches Ellie gazing at his belly. Looking down, he sees a blade protruding. And then, after threatening to faint throughout the episode, the lights finally go out for him.