The band will play two headline shows in Ireland this summer, including one at Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 13
The 1975 to play Cork's Musgrave Park this summer

Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, Adam Hann of The 1975. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 09:15
Nicole Glennon

The 1975 will play a headline show at Musgrave Park in Cork this summer.

The Manchester band will play two headline shows in Ireland this summer, including one at Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 13, and another at Dublin's St Anne's Park on June 7.

Last month the band, fronted by Matty Healy, brought their 'At Their Very Best' tour to Ireland, with sold out dates at Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Tickets for this summer's gigs will go on sale this Friday, February 24 at 9am, priced at €49.90 (including booking fee). See ticketmaster.ie.

Barry Keoghan, Martin McDonagh and Kerry Condon win at the Baftas, but Farrell misses out

