Irish win at Baftas: Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon first of winners announced

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan have each taken home awards from tonight's BAFTAS.

Kerry Condon won the gong for Best Supporting Actress, with Barry Keoghan taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Condon said: “Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.” She also thanked the “amazing cast” and her family as well as her horses and dogs.

Barry Keoghan won supporting actor for The Banshees Of Inisherin, giving the film two gongs so far.

The 30-year-old Irish actor said he “should have planned this, really” before thanking his co-stars and Ireland.

He also dedicated the award to children from the area he comes from.

The film is nominated for ten awards tonight including Colin Farrell for Lead Actor.

Nenagh's Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Kildare's Paul Mescal (Aftersun) are also nominated in the Lead Actor category.

McCormack is also nominated in the Rising Star category which is voted for by the public.

