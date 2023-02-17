Film review: Atomic Hope suggests a heretical solution to the climate crisis  

It probably won’t change your mind, but the provocatively titled Atomic Hope is a thought-provoking film that deserves a hearing
Film review: Atomic Hope suggests a heretical solution to the climate crisis  

Atomic Hope (12A) is a documentary from writer-director Frankie Fenton

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 17:59
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Atomic Hope (12A) is a documentary from writer-director Frankie Fenton that offers an ostensibly heretical proposition: that atomic energy is the only real solution to climate crisis.

Fenton is fully aware of the counter-intuitive nature of the proposal, opening the film with images of the devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki while the Japanese scientist Moto-Yasu Kinoshita speaks with considerable understatement about his country’s ‘complex relationship’ with atomic power.

Nor does Fenton shy away from depicting the consequences of atomic meltdown — one section of film, simply titled ‘Disaster’, revolves around an extended visit to Chernobyl.

Atomic Hope is a thought-provoking film
Atomic Hope is a thought-provoking film

But as Fenton interviews a variety of scientists and activists who constitute the ‘pro-nuclear movement’, the message is repeated again and again: if the world wishes to ‘decarbonise our energy systems’, and in time to prevent irreversible damage to the planet, then the carbon-free energy of nuclear power is the only realistic option.

It’s a fascinating film, one in which the facts and statistics in favour of nuclear energy chip away at the monolithic belief that atomic power is a dangerous and dirty source of power that leads inevitably to Armageddon. 

It probably won’t change your mind, but the provocatively titled Atomic Hope is a thought-provoking film that deserves a hearing.

(cinema release)

More in this section

First Dates recap: Cork's Aoife 'blown away' by raver from Tipp S First Dates recap: Cork's Aoife 'blown away' by raver from Tipp
TV review: Margolyes opens fire on WB Yeats in Lady Gregory show TV review: Margolyes opens fire on WB Yeats in Lady Gregory show
New season of horrors and thrillers to screen at Triskel in  Cork New season of horrors and thrillers to screen at Triskel in  Cork
Film review: Atomic Hope suggests a heretical solution to the climate crisis  

Film review: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania fails to deliver on its subtitle’s hyperbole

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.259 s