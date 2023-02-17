Film review: Atomic Hope suggests a heretical solution to the climate crisis  

★★★★☆

Atomic Hope (12A) is a documentary from writer-director Frankie Fenton that offers an ostensibly heretical proposition: that atomic energy is the only real solution to climate crisis.

Fenton is fully aware of the counter-intuitive nature of the proposal, opening the film with images of the devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki while the Japanese scientist Moto-Yasu Kinoshita speaks with considerable understatement about his country’s ‘complex relationship’ with atomic power.

Nor does Fenton shy away from depicting the consequences of atomic meltdown — one section of film, simply titled ‘Disaster’, revolves around an extended visit to Chernobyl.

Atomic Hope is a thought-provoking film

But as Fenton interviews a variety of scientists and activists who constitute the ‘pro-nuclear movement’, the message is repeated again and again: if the world wishes to ‘decarbonise our energy systems’, and in time to prevent irreversible damage to the planet, then the carbon-free energy of nuclear power is the only realistic option.

It’s a fascinating film, one in which the facts and statistics in favour of nuclear energy chip away at the monolithic belief that atomic power is a dangerous and dirty source of power that leads inevitably to Armageddon.

It probably won’t change your mind, but the provocatively titled Atomic Hope is a thought-provoking film that deserves a hearing.

(cinema release)