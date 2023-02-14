Podcast Corner: Four love-related shows for Valentine’s Day

Two of our favourite podcast companies, Wondery and Novel, have linked up again for Stolen Hearts. Wondery is responsible for shows like Dr Death and the ongoing Scamfluencers, while Novel was behind one of our favourite series of last year, The Superhero Complex. It’s not the first time they’ve worked together either: There’s Something About Miriam was not quite a show about love - sure it featured a dating show in the mid-noughties, but trans reality TV star Miriam Rivera’s ‘big reveal’ was kept a secret from the laddish contestants; the podcast makes you wonder just how the TV show got the green light and made it to air.

So expectations are high for Stolen Hearts. Set in Wales, it sounds like a romcom: Sergeant Jill Evans has had three engagements, two divorces, and one affair, before she meets wealthy beauty entrepreneur Dean. Some advice gleaned from her previous relationships: Don’t fall for a married man; and having a motorbike doesn’t count as a personality. But just when it looks like all is rosy with Dean, he goes missing on Halloween night. Two compelling episodes of Stolen Hearts are out now and set things up nicely - or you can subscribe to Wondery+ on Apple Podcasts and binge the whole series.