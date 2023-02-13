Beloved broadcaster and novelist Deirdre Purcell dies

Beloved broadcaster turned novelist Deirdre Purcell has died aged 77.

The best-selling author published over 20 books in her lifetime and was a familiar voice on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland, presenting It Says in the Papers. She was also the first female anchor of the Nine O'Clock news on RTÉ Television.

Before becoming a journalist, she had also acted and was a member of Ireland’s National Theatre, the Abbey Theatre.

Among her many novels was Falling for a Dancer, which was adapted for television in 1998. She also published a number of non fiction works, including The Time of My Life with Gay Byrne and the author of a biography of Father Aengus Finucance, the founder of the development aid organisation Concern Worldwide.

The author was a regular visitor to West Cork, having bought a home in Kilcatherine, in Beara.

Purcell is survived by her husband, Kevin Healy and her two sons, Simon and Adrian Weckler, who is also a journalist.

In a statement, the family said they were "deeply grieving the sudden loss of Deirdre".

"To the day before her death Deirdre was as full of plans, schemes and dreams as she always was. Deirdre made friends wherever she went and will be remembered by so many as a vibrant, clever and caring companion.

"The talent, vivacity and sharp mind that made her an award-winning journalist, a globally successful fiction writer and - in her youth- a talented Abbey Theatre actress, never left her. She was a force of nature and we will miss her desperately".

Tributes have been pouring in for the author and journalist on social media, including from John Creedon, who wrote on Twitter, "So sorry to hear of the passing of the remarkable Deirdre Purcell. A brilliant author, actor and journalist, Deirdre was also very kind.

"She encouraged me on many occasions when I was 'the new boy' around the radio centre. Thinking of Kevin and all of those closest to her."

RTÉ Prime Time presenter and former colleague Fran McNulty shared that he was "so sad" to read the news of the broadcaster's passing.

"Deirdre Purcell was a delightful colleague, I always enjoyed our 5am chats when we were on Morning Ireland."