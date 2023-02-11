Gig review: Bumper to bumper at Cork Opera House for the Sultans of Ping

It was quite the homecoming for Sultans of Ping at Cork Opera House on Friday night. The first of two sold-out gigs at the venue was partly to mark 30 years since the release of their wonderfully-titled debut album, Casual Sex In The Cineplex, and was also the band’s first live show since 2014.

Many of the 1,000 punters who’d paid about €30 to see them on the night had a long association with the band, some going all the way back to the days of flagons of cider in the Liberty Bar and seminal gigs in Sir Henrys. Others might have jumped aboard at later stages, attracted by one of the frequent reincarnations of ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’.