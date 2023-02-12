Book review: Angie Cruz explores alienation, terror and relationships in How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water

“My name is Cara Romero and I came to this country because my husband wanted to kill me.”

Cara Romero is nobody’s fool: she is a 56-year-old unemployed woman from the Dominican Republic who has lived most of her adult life in New York. Her story is told through interviews with a job counsellor, a younger woman also of Dominican origin.

Cara often needs a glass of water to recover from her tears. She explains the meaning of desahogar – literally to undrown, to cry until you don’t need to cry anymore – or as Cara’s disapproving sister dismisses it, ‘to drown in a glass of water’.

It is 2009, and the recession is hitting New York hard. Cara has not had a job since the factory where she has always worked closed down in 2007. Alarming arrears are accumulating on the rent for her apartment in Washington Heights in spite of welfare cheques from ‘El Obama’.

Cara’s monologue is brilliantly written, and her immigrant experience is typical of many nationalities.

The official forms that need filling in are given alongside her words, exposing the huge gap between the chaotic lived life, prompted by kindness to her neighbours, and the bare facts put down on paper.

Cara is familiar with the internet, having enrolled in classes on Obama’s educational programme for older unemployed people. ‘Obama is good, but not God,’ she comments with typical sharpness. She goes to the classes with her best friend Lulú, from the same apartment block.

Thanks to the internet, Cara discovers Alicia, who advertises free psychic readings online, ignoring Lulú’s warnings, reiterated by the Profesora, that Alicia’s mails are written by a robot, probably a scam. “People like us are the perfect target? People like us? I told her and Lulú that I know what is real and what is not. I am not a pendeja.” Spanish expressions are sprinkled throughout, but they never cause problems, being defined by their context.

Cara’s husband, a butcher, had ignored her sexually for two years after their son was born, so she took a lover. When her husband found out, he cut off the lover’s leg while he was sleeping. Cara fled to New York with her two-year-old son, Fernando.

She is followed by her sister Ángela, 15 years younger, who befriends Fernando, quickly learns English and is soon on her way to becoming “a professional” – the dream of many immigrants. Ángela is more single-minded than her warm-hearted sister.

It is hard to find a job for Cara because of her commitments to helping others in her building – a 90-year-old neighbour, for whom she cooks and cleans, Ángela’s children, and Lulú’s family – all unpaid.

Cara herself is broken-heated at the loss of her gay son Fernando who has moved out, and barred her from his life.

Just as we are preparing for a downbeat ending, the plot takes an unexpected twist, revealing a totally plausible solution to Cara’s problems.

Angie Cruz’s earlier novel, Dominicana, was shortlisted for the UK Women’s Prize for Fiction, and this consistently entertaining story equally looks like a winner.