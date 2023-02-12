Book review: Angie Cruz explores alienation, terror and relationships in How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water

- How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water
- Angie Cruz
- John Murray Publishers
- €20
Cara Romero is nobody’s fool: she is a 56-year-old unemployed woman from the Dominican Republic who has lived most of her adult life in New York. Her story is told through interviews with a job counsellor, a younger woman also of Dominican origin.
Cara often needs a glass of water to recover from her tears. She explains the meaning of desahogar – literally to undrown, to cry until you don’t need to cry anymore – or as Cara’s disapproving sister dismisses it, ‘to drown in a glass of water’.